Fox News

Anne Heche won't spend 'any significant time' in jail for fiery crash, expert says

Anne Heche likely won't spend "any significant time" in jail after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday. Heche, 53, will most likely be charged with hit-and-run along with reckless driving, a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani explained the actress would only receive misdemeanor charges since she didn't cause any bodily injuries to anyone involved in the crashes.
The Independent

Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Almost Hit Pedestrian Before Crashing into House

Anne Heche clearly didn't care about the safety of others as she flew through neighborhood streets and alleyways -- at one point almost striking a woman -- before barreling through a home. We've obtained new surveillance video showing Anne's blue Mini Cooper driving erratically in Mar Vista Friday. At one...
extratv

Anne Heche Hospitalized After Fiery Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche was rushed to the hospital on Friday after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. TMZ reports Heche crashed her Mini Cooper into a home, which ignited a fire. According to the outlet, Anne suffered severe burns from the blaze and is currently intubated. It...
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Will Be Charged With Hit & Run, If She Was Intoxicated At Time Of Fiery Crash

Anne Heche will be charged with a misdemeanor if her blood results show that she was intoxicated following an investigation into the scary car crash on Friday, August 5. An LAPD officer told HollywoodLife that an investigation into the driver and crash was still underway. “Today we got an update that there is an ongoing investigation pending a blood result. If it shows that the driver was intoxicated, they will be charged with a misdemeanor hit and run. The case will be presented to the city district attorney’s office,” the LAPD officer said. Though the LAPD official could not confirm this to be Anne Heche, HollywoodLife.com has independently confirmed that the driver, in this case, is in fact, Anne.
The Independent

Anne Heche taken to hospital in Los Angeles with ‘serious burns’ after car crash sparks home fire

Actor Anne Heche has been involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.The incident took place earlier today (5 August) in the Mar Vista area. TMZ reports that Heche crashed into a home in a blue Mini Cooper, igniting a fire, and was “severely” burned.She was taken by stretcher to a nearby ambulance and is apparently currently in hospital, intubated, but “expected to live”, writes TMZ.The incident is reported to have happened just after noon, local time. Witnesses told TMZ that Heche’s car crashed into the garage of an apartment complex, adding that the residents attempted to free her from...
TV Fanatic

Anne Heche "Lucky to be Alive" Following Fiery Car Crash

Anne Heche remains in hospital and in intensive care following a fiery car crash on Friday afternoon. The actress crashed into a house in Los Angeles, and her car caught fire as a result. "Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has...
