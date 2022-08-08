ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Gunmen wanted for Motel 6 murder

SYCAMORE VIEW ROAD SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

17-year-old shot overnight in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police Department dispatch says the teen was shot on Simpson Avenue near Latham Street. She was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information has been released...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1 am on the 300 block of Simpson Avenue regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they located a teen in critical condition. The teen was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

One dead after reported drowning in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — An investigation is underway after a reported drowning in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police said about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive, not far from Knight Rd. and Winchester Road. The Memphis Fire Department said they responded to a...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
localmemphis.com

Motel 6 shooting leaves one dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they responded to a call related to a shooting Monday night. One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene at Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road, according to Memphis police. Police also said that three men drove off in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 on run after shots fired at officers in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody and two suspects are still on the run after an MPD squad car was shot at during a police chase on Monday morning. A wild night started with three men trying to steal tires from a car dealership and ended with shots fired, a police chase, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Robber steals cash in Waffle House hold-up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a Waffle House at gunpoint on July 12. Police posted photos and video of the suspect who police said pointed a gun at the staff immediately after entering the Waffle House on the 8000 block of Varnavas Drive […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
MEMPHIS, TN

