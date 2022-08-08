Read full article on original website
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Gunmen wanted for Motel 6 murder
SYCAMORE VIEW ROAD SHOOTING SUSPECTS Memphis Police are looking for three men wanted for shooting another man to death at a Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road around 7:10 p.m. on August 8. Police said the men pulled up in a red car, got out, opened fire on the man and then took off in the red car. If you recognize these men, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. (Memphis Police Department)
actionnews5.com
17-year-old shot overnight in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 17-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police Department dispatch says the teen was shot on Simpson Avenue near Latham Street. She was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information has been released...
actionnews5.com
2 in hospital after shooting in Binghampton
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Binghampton. The shooting happened outside a home on Hale Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police officers found two people who had been shot. they were taken to the hospital and are in non-critical condition. There’s no...
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Monday night, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting Monday night in Memphis. Memphis Police (MPD) officers responded to Millbranch and Crimson around 8:30 p.m. They found two male victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to Regional One in...
Teen injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in South Memphis early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 1 am on the 300 block of Simpson Avenue regarding a shooting. Once on the scene, they located a teen in critical condition. The teen was taken to Regional One […]
17-year-old girl in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being shot in South Memphis. The gunfire happened early Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Simpson. Memphis Police said they received a call at 1:20 a.m. Officers found the teen and transported her to Le Bonheur...
One killed, one injured in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was killed in a double shooting in Whitehaven Monday night. Memphis police responded to a shooting at Millbranch and Crimson at 8:26 p.m. Two men were found at the scene. Police said the victims were meeting up with the suspects when the shooting happened. One man was found dead inside a […]
MPD release photos of alleged suspects in Beale Street shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released security photos of the men they believe were involved in a shooting in Downtown Memphis over the weekend. The shooting left a man fighting for his life. Police released pictures of men they want to talk to about the shooting. Detectives say four men were caught on surveilance […]
One dead after reported drowning in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An investigation is underway after a reported drowning in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police said about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive, not far from Knight Rd. and Winchester Road. The Memphis Fire Department said they responded to a...
actionnews5.com
FOUND: Horn Lake man wanted in Southaven for apartment shooting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A Horn Lake man was arrested by Southaven police in connection with a shooting that took place on Monday at the Dorchester Place Apartments. Detectives have identified 18-year-old Adrian Boothe, who is known to frequent the apartment complex, as the suspect. Boothe was considered armed and dangerous, police say.
localmemphis.com
Motel 6 shooting leaves one dead, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they responded to a call related to a shooting Monday night. One male victim was pronounced dead on the scene at Motel 6 on Sycamore View Road, according to Memphis police. Police also said that three men drove off in...
actionnews5.com
Men armed with assault rifles raid motel, killing one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released surveillance photos of three suspects who are accused of killing a man Monday night after raiding a motel with assault rifles. On Monday night, at 7:10 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 located at 1585...
Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
2 on run after shots fired at officers in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody and two suspects are still on the run after an MPD squad car was shot at during a police chase on Monday morning. A wild night started with three men trying to steal tires from a car dealership and ended with shots fired, a police chase, and […]
Robber steals cash in Waffle House hold-up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say is responsible for robbing a Waffle House at gunpoint on July 12. Police posted photos and video of the suspect who police said pointed a gun at the staff immediately after entering the Waffle House on the 8000 block of Varnavas Drive […]
Police investigating car theft at Kroger gas station in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The search is on for a suspect and stolen SUV after a theft at a Kroger gas station, according to the Collierville Police Department. Police say the incident happened Saturday around 3 p.m. at the Kroger Fuel Center on Houston Levee. The suspect allegedly jumped out of a car and drove away […]
Man grazed by bullet after catching suspect breaking into his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Memphis man says he was grazed by a bullet as thieves vandalized his vehicle for a fourth time this summer. “One of the bullets grazed my leg as I was diving out of the way so I was blessed it didn’t hit me somewhere else,” said the victim, Joshua Wylie. The […]
Man dead after overnight shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 700 block of N. White Station Road for a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 6. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
One dead in Northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the 700 block of North White Station Road in northeast Memphis. Officers responded to the call just before 11:30 p.m. They found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have been made at this time. […]
MPD officer pinned between vehicles during traffic stop; suspect on the run, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is on the run after reportedly pinning a Memphis Police between two cars during a traffic stop. Officers initiated a traffic stop on an Infiniti in the 1500 block of Kirby at 2:04 a.m. According to MPD, as officers approached the vehicle, the driver...
