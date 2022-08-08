Read full article on original website
How the Los Angeles Sparks could still make the WNBA playoffs
L.A. Sparks' playoff hopes have dwindled to winning out and getting help, yet that might not be enough if three teams in the race win multiple games.
Dream face Aces clinging to a playoff spot
The Las Vegas Aces are preparing themselves for a potentially deep run in the WNBA playoffs. The Atlanta Dream still
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Millions at stake for Duke product next season
Former Duke basketball one-and-done and 2015 national champ Justise Winslow is 26 years old, meaning he should be entering his prime. However, the 6-foot-6 chiseled forward, currently with the Portland Trail Blazers after stints with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, is ...
Wings All-Star Arike Ogunbowale out for regular season, 1st round of playoffs after hip surgery
If the Dallas Wings want to win a playoff series for the first time since they moved to Texas, they'll have to do it without Arike Ogunbowale. The Wings All-Star guard will miss the rest of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs after undergoing iliac crescent core muscle aversion repair, basically a surgery on the core muscles around her hip, the team announced on Tuesday.
Marina Mabrey lifts Wings past Liberty, into the playoffs
Marina Mabrey scored a career-high 31 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter to spur a comeback, and the
Candace Parker makes history as Sky beat Sun to clinch at least a top-two seed in WNBA playoffs
With just one week left in the 2022 WNBA regular season, every single remaining game has playoff implications, but few will mean as much as the Chicago Sky's thrilling 94-91 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. Candace Parker led the way with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five...
A’ja Wilson helps Aces subdue Dream
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as the host Las Vegas Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 97-90 on
Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky
In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
Mercury’s Diana Taurasi out for rest of season with quad injury
PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the season with a quadriceps strain. Taurasi missed the last two games with the injury and the team announced Monday that the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer will not be available as the Mercury fight for a 10th straight playoff appearance.
Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update
The Phoenix Mercury were hit with a devastating injury update ahead of their final stretch of the regular season. Currently outside of the playoffs looking in, the Mercury will be down one of their star players for the remainder of the season. According to Alexa Philippou of ESPN, Diana Taurasi will see her 2022 season […] The post Mercury hit with brutal Diana Taurasi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sky eyeing franchise record in showdown with Sun
There are two big storylines worth watching when the Chicago Sky host the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. The Sky (24-8) are looking to break the franchise record for wins in a season while the Sun (22-10) are still seeking their first victory this year against the reigning WNBA champions.
