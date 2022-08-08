Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Dad, 39, started having 'migraines.' It turned out to be brain cancer
Ryan Russell was a self-described “super healthy” athletic dad of three who was enjoying personal and professional success. But then the mystery headaches began. They felt like severe migraines, he recalled. Starting in April, the pattern would be similar every time: Russell would drop his son off at school in the morning, work out and feel the pain coming on.
Indiana parents whose 15-year-old daughter is battling bone cancer reveal they've been forced to take out high-interest loans to pay for gas to drive her to her life-saving treatments
Parents of a 15-year-old girl who is battling a rare form of bone cancer have revealed they were forced to take out loans to pay for gas to drive her to her life-saving treatments. Keith and Analiza Vincent's daughter Jinger was diagnosed with osteosarcoma more than a year ago and...
Scrubs Magazine
Patient in Remission After Being the First in the World to Receive New Cancer Therapy
John Hornsby Sr. never thought his cancer would go away. The Kentucky native was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma over a decade ago. He thought he had run out of options until he met Dr. Jim Essell, who suggested he sign up for a clinical trial. The therapy provided a more targeted approach to Hornsby’s cancer and now ten years later after his first diagnosis, he is cancer free.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
A husband and wife were diagnosed with cancer within a year of each other. Paying for treatments depleted their savings.
Married couple Jason and Shauna Ellis each received a cancer diagnosis within one year. As is the case for many cancer patients in the US, the two depleted their savings paying for treatments. They created a GoFundMe to help. The young couple wants to inspire other people in a similar...
People
6-Year-Old Boy Dies Days After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake While on Family Bike Ride in Colorado
A 6-year-old boy died days after being bitten by a rattlesnake during a family outing in Colorado. A father and his two children were on a bike ride at Bluestem Prairie Open Space in Security-Widefield on July 5 when they stopped for a water break, according to CBS News. When...
Mom's Itchy Hands Turned Out To Be Symptom of Rare, Terminal Cancer
A mother of three has been diagnosed with a rare, terminal cancer after putting her unusual symptom of itchy hands down to an oven cleaning product. Maria Barry, 58, is from the U.K., and may only have six months left to live if she cannot access treatment for her rare bile duct cancer, which isn't yet available on the country's National Health Service (NHS).
Doctors told me my twins were just ‘lazy’ when they missed key milestones – now they’re fighting for their lives
WHEN Jenna Whyman gave birth to little twins Raffy and Siddy she was excited to mark each and every milestone her gorgeous sons met. Just three months into their lives though, Jenna, 36 and her partner Steve, 39, from Essex, noticed they weren’t where they should be. The pair...
survivornet.com
Cancer Nurse Mom CAN’T BELIEVE She Missed The Signs Her Own Son, 4, Had Cancer: ‘I Should Have Seen The Signs!’
Janice Post-White is a cancer nurse and she had trouble spotting her son Brennan’s leukemia signs when he was four years old. Today, he’s over 25 years cancer-free. Brennan’s leukemia symptoms included leg pain, fevers, and abdominal pain. His diagnosis was the result of a bone marrow...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Teacher thought she was starting menopause before life-changing ovarian cancer diagnosis
A woman who thought she was at the start of the menopause was devastated to receive a much more serious diagnosis of ovarian cancer. Emma Durkin suffered hardly any symptoms related to the disease, which is known as the 'silent killer'. Emma, 48 and a primary school teacher, thought she...
My little boy went to a pool party – two weeks later he was fighting for his life
A MUM was watching her son fight for his life two weeks after he was bitten by a bug at a pool party. Jamie Simoson knew something was up with her three-year-old son, Johnny, who was “not acting himself”. His nursery had called to say he didn’t want...
Robin Roberts celebrates partner Amber Laign following radiation treatment for cancer
July 19 (UPI) -- Robin Roberts, the co-host of ABC's Good Morning America, sent a message to her partner Amber Laign after she completed her radiation treatment for breast cancer. Roberts posted a video on Instagram of Laign ringing a bell in the hospital to signify the end of the...
BBC
Coronavirus: Son's health service anger after mother tests positive for Covid
The son of an elderly woman who tested positive for Covid-19 in hospital after a 48-hour wait for a bed has said the experience shows that something must be done about the health service. William Ewing spoke about his concerns after his mother Emma, 79, was admitted to Belfast's Mater...
At least 70 deaths and 249 developed diseases tied to failures to properly screen for and keep track of donated organs, US Senate reports: Cases include SC man who received incompatible lungs and died next day
Process failures in the collection, screening and transplantation of donated organs in the U.S. have been responsible for at least 70 deaths and the development of 249 avoidable disease, the Senate Finance Committee revealed in a report Wednesday. The full report, which was obtained by the Washington Post, cites failures...
After sudden cancer discovery, high school quarterback 'in a battle for what the rest of his life looks like'
Cole Mullins treated this football offseason with Hanford (Wash.) High School like how any returning second-year starting quarterback would have - with a high level of quiet confidence as a backfield leader. "He's been our guy," third-year Hanford coach Nick Baker said. But right now, Mullins could ...
Complex
37-Year-Old Scaffolder Left Paralysed After Freak Trampoline Accident
A scaffolder who suffered a horror trampoline accident has been left paralysed from the chest down. Rob Harcourt, 37, suffered a cardiac arrest and had to endure major surgery following his admittance to hospital when doctors found fluid in his brain after the freak accident. The Teesside-based tradesman tripped and...
Sesame Place Announces Diversity Plan After Characters Accused of Snubbing Black Kids
Sesame Place is reckoning with recent allegations that its performers have been intentionally ignoring children of color. In a press release Tuesday, the children’s theme park, based outside of Philadelphia, vowed that all current staff members will undergo an anti-bias training program by the end of September. Going forward, new hires will also be required to complete the training, and the park said the program will be led by national experts. “We have already begun engaging with employees, guests, civil rights groups as well as community leaders, and instituted some interim measures at the park while the review proceeds,” Sesame Place Philadelphia President Cathy Valeriano said in the statement. “The actions we are taking will help us deliver on our promise to provide an equitable and inclusive experience for all our guests every day.” The plan comes after videos emerged of Black children being snubbed by the park’s characters and went viral on social media.
insideedition.com
Husband Continues Yearlong Battle With Mystery Illness, Leaving Family to Rely on GoFundMe Donations
A Texas man is in declining health and doctors are unsure why, leaving both his health and his job in jeopardy and the family relying on a GoFundMe page for financial support. Texas woman Allison Telfer told local outlet KENS5 that her husband, Adam Telfer, has an illness that has been a year-long mystery for physicians.
Freethink
Yale team partially revives dead pig organs an hour after death
A Yale-developed technology called OrganEx has been used to partially revive the organs of dead pigs an hour after their hearts stopped beating — an achievement that could have major implications for people in need of organ donations. “Things are not as dead as we previously presumed,” researcher Zvonimir...
