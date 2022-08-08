Read full article on original website
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
Commanders Are Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Veteran
After adding one former Philadelphia Eagles veteran to their ranks by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders are adding another former Eagle to their ranks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are signing free agent linebacker Nate Gerry. The sixth-year linebacker did not play...
NFL Regular-Season Passing Yards Leader Betting Breakdown
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a slight favorite over reigning passing yards leader Tom Brady at SI Sportsbook to lead the NFL in passing yards.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
10 longest field goals in NFL history
The 2021 NFL season saw Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker make history as he kicked the longest field goal in
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
Bengals activate OT La’el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La’el Collins was activated from the non-football injury list and joined the team on the practice
At night practice, Vikings fans got a glimpse of a work in progress
The only fireworks from the Vikings during the night practice came after it was over but there's plenty of time before the season begins.
NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Headlines This Jazz-Sixers Trade
First-round picks are the currency of the modern NBA. It feels like every major trade these days is informed by them. You know the template. Team X receives: Star Player X. Team Y receives: an unthinkable number of first-round picks. The days of the star-for-star trade are dead and gone.
Fishing For Success: Why Texans TE Brevin Jordan Is Can't-Miss Breakout Star
Known for his infectious personality and highlight grabs, Texans tight end Brevin Jordan is ready to introduce himself to NFL defenses.
Eagles Training Camp Notebook: Davion Taylor Flashes, and More
Here is everything I heard and saw during Day 9 of training camp
East Fallowfield’s Dick Vermeil, Much Calmer These Days, Earns Football’s Highest Honor
Dick Vermeil at his home in East Fallowfield Township.Image via Jose Moreno, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chester County’s Dick Vermeil, the former coach who resurrected the Eagles when he took over in 1976, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the weekend, writes Mike Sielski for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Tom Brady-Julio Jones connection making serious waves at Buccaneers camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping that their two future Hall of Famers in quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones are going to lead them back to the top of the NFL. Although both Brady and Jones are past their primes, that doesn’t mean they can’t wreak absolute havoc on opposing defenses in the 2022 NFL season. They sure look dangerous together as early as the ongoing Buccaneers training camp where at times it also appears unreal that the two legends are actually playing on the same team.
Bill O’Brien addresses potential NFL coaching future
Bill O’Brien flirted with some NFL teams this offseason before remaining at Alabama, and the former head coach says that was his own choice. O’Brien was mentioned as a head coaching candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars at one point after Urban Meyer was fired. There were also some rumblings that he could get his old job back as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. O’Brien was asked on Sunday about those opportunities. He said he wanted to honor his commitment to Nick Saban.
