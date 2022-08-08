KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO