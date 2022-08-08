ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Linden, MI

2 vessels in distress rescued in Keweenaw County

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A kayak and an 18-foot outboard boat were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and Keweenaw County Sheriff on Friday, Aug. 5. At approximately 9:20 a.m., deputies from the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vessels in distress. The distress call was received by the Coast Guard and they requested the Sheriff’s Office assist in the search.
County Road 601 closes Tuesday for repairs

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - County Road 601 will be closed between County Road 478 and County Road LLH for maintenance on Tuesday. The portion of CR 601 will be closed for a culvert replacement between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. For more information, call the Marquette County Road Commission...
Viking Octantis visits Houghton Wednesday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After three previous unsuccessful attempts, the cruise ship Octantis entered the Keweenaw Waterway Wednesday morning to the delight of the Houghton community. Prior visits earlier this year were canceled due to inclement weather and winds. Viking Cruises is Houghton’s second cruise line to visit Houghton this...
4-H members prepare for Marquette County Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County fair begins on Thursday, August 11 and three families who work on a shared farm to show animals with 4-H are finishing their preparations. 4-H is a hands-on learning agricultural experience that allows kids a chance to get hands-on experiences. Molly Holt, 9,...
Baraga County woman sentenced after meth delivery charges

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Thursday, August 4, Kelsey Brennan, a 30-year-old female from L’Anse was sentenced in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court, Baraga County to serve 5 years, and up to 20 years in state prison. Brennan had pled guilty to one count of Possession with...
Envoy Air joins LSCP for ribbon cutting on hangar expansion

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Envoy Air celebrated the completion of its hangar expansion project Tuesday afternoon. Envoy staff was joined by the Lake Superior Community Partnership, Sawyer International Airport staff, the Marquette County Board and others who made the project possible. The cost for the expansion is estimated at...
L'Anse woman sentenced to 5 to 20 years on meth charge

BARAGA, MI— A Baraga County woman has been sentenced on a drug charge. Kelsey Brennan, 30, of L’Anse was arrested as part of a six-month-long investigation conducted by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team. She pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute meth, habitual...
Sawyer International Airport to drop one of two Detroit flights

KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County may soon be down another commercial flight. This comes as Sawyer International Airport looks to begin its expansion and rebranding process. Sawyer International currently has two daily round-trip flights to Detroit, as well as a roundtrip to Chicago six days per week. Starting Oct. 6, Delta Airlines will drop its early departure and late arrival flights to and from Detroit.
Houghton’s Omega House holds summer community concert fundraiser

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Omega House held its annual summer concert fundraiser this evening at Saint Peter and Paul Lutheran Church. Over 100 people turned out for this year’s concert, which was made up of musical artists from around the area. Genres included jazz, folk, light opera, and pop provided by singers and musicians of all ages.
Houghton’s 2nd Verna Mize Triathlon concludes

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Verna Mize Triathlon has wrapped up its second year of biking, swimming and running in Houghton. 33 participants began the event last Saturday morning at Kestner Waterfront Park. Two distances were offered, a Main Mize which offered half a mile of swimming, an 8-mile bike ride, a 4-mile run, and a Mini Mize race with half those distances.
