ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd 1 Brighton 2: Ten Hag suffers nightmare start as Gross double downs Red Devils despite Ronaldo’s introduction

By Neil Custis
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ERIK TEN HAG promised ‘a new season and a new story’ in his program notes.

Unfortunately, it was the same old story as Manchester United served up another shocker at Old Trafford to go with the many they produced last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qZB7g_0h8ZBEnJ00
Brighton stunned Man Utd with a 2-1 win at Old Trafford on opening day Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SH1pS_0h8ZBEnJ00
Erik ten Hag's men could not win on the Dutchman's first game in charge Credit: Getty

The first 45 minutes were probably worse than any under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as his reign unraveled or Ralf Rangnick.

Behind to a pair of Pascal Gross goals at the break, boos rang around the ground.

The idea to start Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes as interchanging false nines did not work.

Indeed only when Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the second-half did they look to have any semblance of a threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47XuWW_0h8ZBEnJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BAp7y_0h8ZBEnJ00

There was only 14 seconds on the clock when Brighton had their first effort with Leandro Trossard firing a shot into the side netting.

United did have a good chance after six minutes when Scott McTominay’s blocked shot ricocheted to Fernandes eight yards out but he blasted it over.

He was wasteful all half with the ball and started to lose his cool as he often does when calm heads are needed.

In a break in play for an injury, Ten Hag tried desperately to rally his troops as he called them to his technical area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JGHOn_0h8ZBEnJ00
Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated after coming off the bench Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MubHN_0h8ZBEnJ00
Ten Hag has plenty of work to do after his side were booed by the home fans Credit: Reuters

Most read in Premier League

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9xFa_0h8ZBEnJ00
Brighton started well and were eventually rewarded when Pascal Gross scored after 30 minutes Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOWgm_0h8ZBEnJ00
The goal was a wake-up call for United... but they weren't paying attention Credit: AFP

They weren’t listening. Five minutes later on the half hour Brighton were in the lead.

Trossard played a perfectly weighted ball into the run of Danny Welbeck who had stormed between United centre-backs Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

His ball back across goal went between David De Gea and the retreating McTominay finding Gross at the far post to slide it home.

Worse was to follow for United but what a goal it was in the 39th minute from Brighton with the move starting by the corner flag in their own half.

A brilliant backheel by Trossard relieved the pressure with Moises Caicedo picking the ball up and bringing it out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RWFB_0h8ZBEnJ00
Gross doubled Brighton's lead just nine minutes later Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gbPtB_0h8ZBEnJ00
United looked to be picking up where they left off last season Credit: Getty

He fed it to Gross and on the ball moved to Adam Lallana and across the pitch to Solly March who let fly with a low shot.

De Gea’s saved but the ball broke and Gross reacted quicker than Fred and fired in. The fans were furious.

Brighton were playing like a team that won 4-0 against these opponents at the end of last season and United looked very similar to the one that played in the Amex that day.

Graham Potter obviously delighted, United meanwhile needed Harry Potter to magic their way out of this mess.

Or perhaps someone with superhuman powers and so eight minutes into the second-half Cristiano Ronaldo was called upon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hRXl_0h8ZBEnJ00
Ronaldo was summoned off the bench early in the second half Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCdah_0h8ZBEnJ00
A brief rally saw United level through an Alexis Mac Allister own-goal Credit: Getty

Yet it was Brighton who could have been further ahead by then after a foul by Lisandro Martinez on Danny Welbeck in the area.

Brighton appealed for a penalty, the referee and VAR said otherwise.

Just past the hour Ronaldo set up the chance that should have brought United back into this game.

His pass from the right was perfect for an unmarked Marcus Rashford in the middle of the box.

His shot went straight at advancing goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to the dismay of the fans in the Stretford End.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmDAk_0h8ZBEnJ00
United tried to press for a second but Brighton held firm Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zon4U_0h8ZBEnJ00
The result marked the Seagulls' first-ever win at Old Trafford Credit: Reuters

He was saved by a flag that signalled Ronaldo had been offside.

But replays showed a goal would have stood as Ronaldo was onside.

In the 65th minute Rashford could have made up for that when Fernandes' cross found him at the far post but he volleyed over.

Rashford’s confidence in front of goal was lost last season and it clearly has not come back.

In the 67th minute United were back in it but it took a long VAR check to confirm the goal.

A Fernandes corner into a packed six-yard box hit Diogo Dalot on the shoulder and as the ball bounced goalwards Alex MacAllister tried to hook it clear but only managed to whack it into his own net.

The check was to see if Dalot could be done for handball but the goal was given. Suddenly United’s tails were and Dalot had a long-range effort to grab an equaliser which Sanchez saved.

Brighton would hold on for a deserved win. For Ten Hag the enormity of the job he has on was laid bare before a packed, unhappy, despondent, Old Trafford.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solly March
Person
Diogo Dalot
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Danny Welbeck
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Adam Lallana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Brighton#Old Trafford#Premier League Free Bets
The US Sun

Chelsea ‘interested in Christian Pulisic swap transfer for Nicolo Zaniolo with Roma as Blues winger looks to quit’

CHELSEA are reportedly interested in a swap deal that would see Christian Pulisic go to Roma - and see Tottenham target Nicolo Zaniolo head the other way. The Blues' American star is increasingly frustrated with his game time at Stamford Bridge and may find his route into the team further blocked after the signing of Raheem Sterling.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Piers Morgan slams Mikel Arteta for ‘humiliating’ Aubameyang which ‘cost Arsenal top four’ amid Chelsea transfer links

PIERS MORGAN has accused Mikel Arteta of "humiliating" Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal amid reports he could be set to join Chelsea. The 33-year-old saw his Gunners contract terminated back in January after several disciplinary issues. He joined Barcelona for the second half of last season, scoring 13 times in 23...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The US Sun

Newcastle keep tabs on Chelsea star Christian Pulisic as Toon also eye Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher transfers

NEWCASTLE UNITED are keeping tabs on Christian Pulisic - and could go for a triple swoop involving Chelsea team-mates Callum Hudson-Odoi and Conor Gallagher. The American's future at Stamford Bridge was recently thrown into major doubt following the Blues' shock signing of England international Raheem Sterling. Pulisic struggled to hold...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
662K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy