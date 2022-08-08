Read full article on original website
Victim in Fort Worth truck hijacking identified
The victim has now been identified five days after a furniture truck was hijacked in Fort Worth. Investigators say Ivan Rivera-Perez’s body was found in the middle of Reed Street
Sheriff: Child dies after being accidentally shot by his dad
HOOD COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Hood County Sherriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton area of Hood County. Sheriff Roger Deeds told WFAA that "a terrible accident occurred where a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son."
Man killed in an Arlington shooting has now been identified
The man killed in an Arlington shooting over the weekend has now been identified. Daniel Salinas was killed by a shotgun blast in an apartment on Sanford Street a few blocks from AT&T Stadium.
Body found inside burning Plano home
Plano investigators have a mystery on their hands after a body was found inside a home that caught fire on Wednesday. The home is on Gardengrove Court near Custer and West 15th.
Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire
PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run
A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
Dallas police searching for robbery suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a recent robbery. Police say the robbery took place on Sunday, June 31st at the Chevron gas station at 3600 Duncanville Road.
Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor
“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple
The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
Three slashed during a quarrel among delivery drivers in Southlake
Three men are recovering from knife wounds after a fight broke about among delivery drivers in Southlake Wednesday. It was in an alley behind some retail stores near Southlake Boulevard and Davis.
North Texas father arrested for allegedly leaving five children in hot car
Fort Worth police say they got a call at about 8 p.m. about kids inside a vehicle. According to them, the children were either asleep or passed out.
Man suspected in baby formula theft turns himself in to McKinney Police
A man suspected of stealing a package containing baby formula from a home in McKinney has turned himself in stating he had no use for the baby formula.
Man, woman found dead inside RV in Parker County
ALEDO (CBSDFW.COM) - Parker County Sheriff's are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found inside an RV Aug.4, in Aledo.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the victims in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the pair as Jennifer Lauren Galaway, 52, and David Dale Galaway, 48.Investigators didn't say how the victims were related. "At this time, this investigation is active and ongoing," said Sheriff Authier. "We are not ruling out any outcome. However, the official cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office pending the autopsy results."Three cats and two dogs found inside the RV were taken to the Parker County Animal Shelter for evaluation and safe keeping.
10-year-old hospitalized after suspect shoots into vehicle, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 10-year-old has been taken to the hospital after Dallas police said an unknown driver shot into the vehicle the child was in Wednesday afternoon. Dallas police said the incident happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 175 and S. Beltline Road. An unknown suspect driving a...
Medical examiner identifies 28-year-old Fort Worth man killed in shooting outside bar
A 28-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in west Fort Worth last Thursday. Tommy Ray Freney III died from a gunshot wound to the head around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 4 after shots were fired in the 3100 block of Alta Mere Drive. Police...
Fort Worth pediatrician warning drivers of heat-related illness among children in hot cars
FORT WORTH, Texas — Dr. Priya Bui is sounding the alarm for every driver with kids as passengers. The extreme heat outside can be dangerous to children left in vehicle. As a HSC Health pediatrician, Bui fears the worst-case scenario. "Losing the child. But other than that, you can...
Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car
Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
18-year-old arrested after fatal eating in Red Bird
An 18-year-old was arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a 46-year-old woman Saturday in the Red Bird neighborhood, Dallas police said. Arianna Guice was booked in the Dallas County jail Saturday night and faces a murder charge. It is unclear if she has an attorney. Officers were called...
Five children recovering, found in hot SUV in Fort Worth
Five children are recovering after being found in a hot SUV in Fort Worth. Police were called to a home on Littlejohn Ave. in southeast Fort Worth at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night.
Police arrest suspect in stabbing death in downtown Dallas
Police have captured the man they’ve been looking for since Sunday when a man was stabbed to death in downtown Dallas. The victim was stabbed in the chest on South Field street just a few blocks from Dallas City Hall.
