Huntington residents homeless after fire

UPDATE (9:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8): A fire at a Huntington apartment complex has forced several people out of their homes.

Crews say the fire on the 500 block of Roby Rd. happened just after 9:30 on Sunday night. Firefighters had to fight through smoke on two floors to rescue people who may have been trapped, but they didn’t find anyone.

They say the building suffered heavy damage, and people will have to find somewhere else to live.

Crews aren’t reporting any injuries.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene at the 500 block Roby Rd. in Huntington for some apartments that are fully engulfed.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time.

