ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Magnum P.I.’ Fans Remember Roger E. Mosley Following His Death

Fans of the classic TV show Magnum P.I. are sharing their sadness over the death of Roger E. Mosley at 83 years old. Mosley played Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, who would take Thomas Magnum, played by Tom Selleck, where he needed to go at times. Oh, T.C. would use his helicopter when Magnum was in need of assistance. The banter between both actors was just part of what made the show so entertaining.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'

Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
LYNWOOD, CA
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Mccloud, CA
Outsider.com

Roger E. Mosley and Tom Selleck Starred in This Movie Together Years Before ‘Magnum P.I.’

When it came to the hit show Magnum P.I., Tom Selleck might have been the main draw for fans, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t love Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, portrayed by Roger E. Mosley. Playing a helicopter pilot, Mosley used his stardom on the show to become a noticeable star in the television industry. Sadly, on Sunday, his daughter Ch-a Mosley announced the actor passed away. 83 years old at the time, Mosley’s daughter wrote on Facebook, “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Phyllis Davis
Person
Roger E. Mosley
Person
Michael Mann
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Television Series#Las Vegas#Magnum P I#Nbc#Cbs#Jordan High School
Outsider.com

‘Magnum PI’: Here’s What Fans Should Expect Leading Up to the Season 5 Premiere

If you are looking for Magnum PI to come back on TV soon, then it’ll probably be later on than other shows. The Season 5 of the show that stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks will be on NBC. Now, people who tune into this show want to know what might be seen in the coming weeks. There will be clues and tidbits offered in different ways. This is how a lot of shows keep their fans in the loop. Magnum PI is no different.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama Gets Fans Pumped for Huge Crossover Premiere Event

We’re a little more than a month away from the long-awaited season premiere of NCIS‘s milestone 20th season. And while our favorite cast members, including Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover, have been sharing filming updates from behind the scenes with us, Special Agent Nick Torres actor Wilmer Valderrama has taken to Instagram to get us pumped about this year’s dynamite crossover event.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Showrunner Sanjay Shah Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Shah, writer, executive producer and showrunner of Everybody Still Hates Chris, has signed an overall deal with CBS Studios, which is behind the recently announced animated series. Under the two-year pact, Shah will serve as executive producer and showrunner on Everybody Still Hates Chris, a reimagined animated version of Chris Rock’s beloved autobiographical family comedy Everybody Hates Chris, which he developed and wrote the pilot script for. Ordered straight-to-series by MTV Entertainment to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central, Everybody Still Hates Chris, narrated and executive produced by Chris Rock, is inspired...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Roger Mosley AKA T.C. on Magnum PI died as a result of a car crash

Roger Earl Mosley who portrayed helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum PI series passed away on Sunday due to injuries sustained in a car accident last week. The family of the 83-year-old actor said the car crash in the Lynwood area left him paralyzed in the hospital. His Ch-a Mosley announced on Facebook:
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Original 'Magnum' star dies, and more

Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum P.I. TV series alongside Tom Selleck, died early Sunday morning, his daughter shared on Facebook. He was 83. The cause of death was not revealed. In addition to Magnum, P.I., Mosley also appeared on Love Boat, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, Starsky and Hutch, Night Court and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also had a major role in the 1979 TV film The Jericho Mile. On the big screen, Mosley appeared in films such as The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy