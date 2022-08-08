Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Skyway Capital Markets, LLC (“Skyway”) is pleased to announce the sale of Deco Truss, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses to customers in South Florida and the Caribbean, to US LBM, a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity, and a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Skyway Capital Markets served as the exclusive investment banker to Deco Truss for this transaction. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005885/en/ Skyway Capital Markets, LLC (“Skyway”) is pleased to announce the sale of Deco Truss, a manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses to customers in South Florida and the Caribbean, to US LBM, a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity, and a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Skyway Capital Markets served as the exclusive investment banker to Deco Truss for this transaction. (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0