Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:46.68
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 46.68)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000
¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.
Comments / 0