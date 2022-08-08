Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
D.C. Everest football is preparing to bounce back using the air attack
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - D.C. Everest football is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 season, and is looking to use their new quarterback’s arm often on offense. The 5-5 record last year came after the team won the Wisconsin Valley Conference in 2020, and looked to take...
WSAW
Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Single-day tickets are now available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, to be held next summer at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The championship will feature many of the world’s best senior golfers age 50 and over from June 29–July 2, including Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who are eligible to compete and will be among the favorites to win the prestigious event.
WSAW
Wild Rose native Ashton Schwartzman celebrates gold medal won at U20 World Championships
Cali, Colombia. (WSAW) - When the U20 World Championships men’s 4x400 meter race finished on Saturday, Wild Rose native Ashton Schwartzman was a gold medalist. ”I was just that happy. There was nothing that was going to take that smile off my face. I mean, I worked for it so it was not coming off for quite a few hours,” Schwartzman said.
WSAW
August 6th declared Roisin Willis Day in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The honors keep coming in for Roisin Willis. August 6th is now officially Roisin Willis Day in her hometown of Stevens Point. Dozens of Willis’s friends, family, and fans gathered around at the Schmeeckle Amphitheater to watch Mayor Mike Wiza make the proclamation. From...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board announced Tuesday the Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau will close later this year. The Community Corner Clubhouse offers psychosocial rehabilitation services for adults with mental illness. It also provides a social connection to peers....
WSAW
YMCA of the Northwoods to offer 6th graders free membership for the 2022-23 school year
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting this fall, the YMCA of the Northwoods will offer 6th graders a free membership to the YMCA. The 6th Grade Initiative is a middle school engagement program. Its goal is to strengthen healthy choices and behaviors for young teens to young adulthood. Kids entering sixth grade can sign up now at the YMCA of the Northwoods.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
RELATED PEOPLE
cwbradio.com
Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit
A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
WSAW
First Alert Weather - Skies clearing Monday as lower humidity arrives
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After some very heavy rainfall the past few days, drier and less humid conditions will be pushing into the Badger State over the next few days. While conditions will dry out throughout Monday, there won’t be a lot of sunshine until the afternoon hours Monday. As skies clear out Monday afternoon and evening, light winds and clear skies will allow for some locally dense areas of fog to develop throughout early Tuesday morning.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Stray shower possible Wednesday, but staying sunny
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pleasant weather in store for the rest of the work week. Patchy fog Wednesday morning will be brief. Sunshine in store throughout the day and the remainder of the work week. A chance for an isolated/stray shower to develop south of HWY 10 Wednesday afternoon. Tracking the next weather maker over the weekend.
947jackfm.com
Stevens Point Shooting Suspect In Custody
STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A man was taken into custody in Wausau after a shooting and kidnapping in Stevens Point. Police went to an address on Johns Drive around 5:07 on Saturday morning after a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said a man kidnapped another man from an apartment after the shot went through the floor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Man convicted in fatal shooting at Wausau cemetery sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man was convicted of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery, killing one in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility of parole on Tuesday morning. Henry West was scheduled to be sentenced in May but on the day of the sentencing, requested a new attorney. The request postponed the sentencing.
WSAW
Arpin Car Show gives back to veterans
Arpin, Wis. (WSAW) - Regardless of whether you are or aren’t a veteran, or if you have a veteran family member, everyone can appreciate a tremendous cause with the annual Arpin Car Show, hosted by the Arpin Advancement Organization. The show proudly supports the Never Forgotten Honor Flight organization,...
WSAW
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
onfocus.news
Missing Child in Hewitt
HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
stevenspoint.news
One arrested following Aug. 6 shooting
STEVENS POINT – One man is under arrest following a shooting in Stevens Point. On Aug. 6, at approximately 5:07 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Johns Drive, for a 24-year-old man who reportedly “discharged a firearm and kidnapped a 27-year-old male at gun point.”. “At...
waupacanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
Comments / 0