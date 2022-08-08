ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAW

Single-day tickets available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship at SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Single-day tickets are now available for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open, to be held next summer at SentryWorld in Stevens Point. The championship will feature many of the world’s best senior golfers age 50 and over from June 29–July 2, including Wisconsin natives Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who are eligible to compete and will be among the favorites to win the prestigious event.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

August 6th declared Roisin Willis Day in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The honors keep coming in for Roisin Willis. August 6th is now officially Roisin Willis Day in her hometown of Stevens Point. Dozens of Willis’s friends, family, and fans gathered around at the Schmeeckle Amphitheater to watch Mayor Mike Wiza make the proclamation. From...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau to close later this year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Health Care and the North Central Community Services Program Board announced Tuesday the Community Corner Clubhouse in Wausau will close later this year. The Community Corner Clubhouse offers psychosocial rehabilitation services for adults with mental illness. It also provides a social connection to peers....
WAUSAU, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: A death sentence

MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Traffic Stop in Marshfield Results in a Pursuit

A traffic stop in Marshfield led to a pursuit. According to the Marshfield Police Department, around 11:36am on Friday, August 5th, they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Marshfield. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated until the vehicle eventually came to a stop at a residence in Marathon County.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather - Skies clearing Monday as lower humidity arrives

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After some very heavy rainfall the past few days, drier and less humid conditions will be pushing into the Badger State over the next few days. While conditions will dry out throughout Monday, there won’t be a lot of sunshine until the afternoon hours Monday. As skies clear out Monday afternoon and evening, light winds and clear skies will allow for some locally dense areas of fog to develop throughout early Tuesday morning.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Stray shower possible Wednesday, but staying sunny

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Pleasant weather in store for the rest of the work week. Patchy fog Wednesday morning will be brief. Sunshine in store throughout the day and the remainder of the work week. A chance for an isolated/stray shower to develop south of HWY 10 Wednesday afternoon. Tracking the next weather maker over the weekend.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Stevens Point Shooting Suspect In Custody

STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — A man was taken into custody in Wausau after a shooting and kidnapping in Stevens Point. Police went to an address on Johns Drive around 5:07 on Saturday morning after a report of a gunshot. Witnesses said a man kidnapped another man from an apartment after the shot went through the floor.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Man convicted in fatal shooting at Wausau cemetery sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old man was convicted of shooting three people at a Wausau cemetery, killing one in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility of parole on Tuesday morning. Henry West was scheduled to be sentenced in May but on the day of the sentencing, requested a new attorney. The request postponed the sentencing.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Arpin Car Show gives back to veterans

Arpin, Wis. (WSAW) - Regardless of whether you are or aren’t a veteran, or if you have a veteran family member, everyone can appreciate a tremendous cause with the annual Arpin Car Show, hosted by the Arpin Advancement Organization. The show proudly supports the Never Forgotten Honor Flight organization,...
ARPIN, WI
WSAW

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
COLBY, WI
WSAW

Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
MINOCQUA, WI
onfocus.news

Missing Child in Hewitt

HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
HEWITT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges

A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

One arrested following Aug. 6 shooting

STEVENS POINT – One man is under arrest following a shooting in Stevens Point. On Aug. 6, at approximately 5:07 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Johns Drive, for a 24-year-old man who reportedly “discharged a firearm and kidnapped a 27-year-old male at gun point.”. “At...
STEVENS POINT, WI
waupacanow.com

Fatal crash on U.S. 45

One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
NEW LONDON, WI

