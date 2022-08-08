ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bakersfield Californian

Report details challenges in collecting unemployment

If you get laid off, there’s a system that’s supposed to help you get by: unemployment benefits. Whenever California stares down a pandemic or a possible recession, the partial wage-replacement program is one of the most important economic safeguards for workers. But the benefits have become more difficult...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

WILLIAM LAMBERS: Help disaster victims in Kentucky, California

Flood victims in Kentucky and those displaced by wildfires in California need our help. There will be a long recovery, which will require the sustained aid of the American people. The massive flooding in eastern Kentucky is the worst Gov. Andy Beshear says he has ever seen. Almost 40 people...
KENTUCKY STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Slain off-duty Southern California officer was rookie

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty Southern California police officer slain in a daytime shooting in a parking lot was a rookie who had just started his field training, authorities said Tuesday. Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon identified the slain officer as Gardiel Solorio, 26, who had joined...
DOWNEY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Former BPD police officer dies in shooting as a Colorado deputy

A Kern County native and former Bakersfield Police Department officer — who was a deputy in Colorado — was among three who died in a shooting Sunday evening, according to a Facebook post by the Colorado Springs Police Department. El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, who...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

