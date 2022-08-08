Read full article on original website
Related
225batonrouge.com
Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month
Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
theadvocate.com
A ladies night at Soji, a Berkshire Pig tasting at BRQ and Whiskey Wednesday at Hokus Pokus
Ladies, are you looking for a reason to celebrate? Well, Soji Restaurant has you covered. The restaurant, at 5050 Government St., has partnered with the women of the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge to host Whiskey & Women — Ladies Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16.
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette girl's Little Queer Library installed, offering free LGBTQ+, banned books
Ten-year-old Lafayette resident Cora Newton saw a dream fulfilled Saturday with the completion and installation of the city's first Little Queer Library. The library allows residents to borrow LGBTQ+ themed books at a time when some school and public libraries are banning them. "I'm really happy because LGBTQIA+ have a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Chef Collin Cormier coaxes out every bit of flavor to build his growing restaurant group
Chef Collin Cormier, 38, of Lafayette, has built a growing restaurant group that includes a variety of restaurants in Lafayette — Central Pizza, Tula Tacos, Pop's Poboys and Viva La Waffle. Pop's Poboys was named in Bon Appetit's Top 50 Best New Restaurants in 2016. Cormier answered a few...
thisis50.com
iisaiiahRR – Road Runner
Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas General Hospital hosts 10th Annual Community Baby Shower
New and expectant parents visited Opelousas General hospital Thursday, wandering around tables of community organizations offering support and resources for the 10th annual Community Baby Shower. Some of the organizations present at the baby shower were the Louisiana Health Department, The Family Tree, Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry, Acadiana Breastfeeding Coalition and...
Do You Know Anything About This Old Plastic Mardi Gras Cup
The cup has no markings or words that connect it to a Mardi Gras krewe, ball or parade.
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula Kiwanis, Sister Serving Sisters distributes school supplies just in time for new semester
The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club partnered with Sisters Serving Sisters for a back-to-school giveaway July 30 that attracted hundreds to the Kiwanis Log Cabin in Ponchatoula. Students were given new backpacks and then invited to fill the packs with a wide variety of items needed when the bell rings on the first day of school. Tangipahoa Parish public school start classes Aug. 11 for all seniors and juniors, Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshmen and all others returning Aug. 15.
theadvocate.com
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
theadvocate.com
Youngsville woman greeted with surprise wedding during surprise 40th birthday party
It didn't come as a surprise to anyone that Brandon Bahlawan and Lacie Poirrier would get married, but few people aside from Bahlawan knew that the wedding would happen over the weekend. "I woke up one morning and was like 'I'm going to throw a surprise birthday for her and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Husband-and-wife team to open soda shop in downtown Lafayette
A husband-and-wife team will open a soda shop that will feature old-fashioned soda creations, ice cream, lunches and other items in a renovated space along Jefferson Street. Sunday’s Soda Fountain is the concept developed by Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre that will open possibly in early October in the space next to Tula Tacos at 431 Jefferson St.
WWL-TV
Gas below $3 per gallon? Some stations in Baton Rouge are already there
NEW ORLEANS — Gas prices have been falling fairly quickly in Louisiana and around the country since peaking at extremely high levels in mid-June. In addition, several relative “bargains” can be found with at least 4 stations in Baton Rouge listing prices below $3 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
tigerdroppings.com
Has your wife bought the “Baton Rouge” scented candle yet?
On Aug. 2, Homesick will share its interpretation of the bouquet of Baton Rouge when the company launches its newest College Towns collection of candles, described as representing "beloved alma mater memories through fragrance." quote:. And how does Homesick describe the scent of the Baton Rouge candle? As follows: "Crisp...
theadvocate.com
Old Navy eyeing former shoe store space near Costco
Old Navy could be opening a store near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The popular clothing store has applied for a sign variance at 111 Meadow Farm Road, Suite 130, in the space that recently housed an Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. The matter is on the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s board of zoning adjustment agenda for its Thursday meeting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
MLK group investing in dream of graduates, schoolchildren
Derrick Gibson Jr. is a recent graduate, but he attended the Zachary MLK Committee Back-to-School Bash to receive a scholarship representative of an investment in the continued dream of college and a promising career. The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr....
theadvocate.com
How jars of soil will tie Youngsville murders to America's history of lynchings
A memorial will be held Saturday in Youngsville to remember two Black men who were murdered in the years after the Civil War. The ceremony will include the collection of soil samples, which will be jarred and labeled with the names of the victims, to display at a local memorial and at the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.
L'Observateur
LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE
New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
tigerdroppings.com
Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me
ETA 8/7/22: just drove by and he was outside hanging hand written posters around his house. I didn’t stop to read them, but I may check them out when I walk the dog later. ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
Comments / 0