Baton Rouge, LA

225batonrouge.com

Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month

Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hammond, LA
Entertainment
City
Hammond, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
thisis50.com

iisaiiahRR – Road Runner

Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Opelousas General Hospital hosts 10th Annual Community Baby Shower

New and expectant parents visited Opelousas General hospital Thursday, wandering around tables of community organizations offering support and resources for the 10th annual Community Baby Shower. Some of the organizations present at the baby shower were the Louisiana Health Department, The Family Tree, Lafayette Pediatric Dentistry, Acadiana Breastfeeding Coalition and...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Person
Beyonce
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Ponchatoula Kiwanis, Sister Serving Sisters distributes school supplies just in time for new semester

The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club partnered with Sisters Serving Sisters for a back-to-school giveaway July 30 that attracted hundreds to the Kiwanis Log Cabin in Ponchatoula. Students were given new backpacks and then invited to fill the packs with a wide variety of items needed when the bell rings on the first day of school. Tangipahoa Parish public school start classes Aug. 11 for all seniors and juniors, Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshmen and all others returning Aug. 15.
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

Husband-and-wife team to open soda shop in downtown Lafayette

A husband-and-wife team will open a soda shop that will feature old-fashioned soda creations, ice cream, lunches and other items in a renovated space along Jefferson Street. Sunday’s Soda Fountain is the concept developed by Michael Delcambre and Setareh Mirian-Delcambre that will open possibly in early October in the space next to Tula Tacos at 431 Jefferson St.
LAFAYETTE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Has your wife bought the “Baton Rouge” scented candle yet?

On Aug. 2, Homesick will share its interpretation of the bouquet of Baton Rouge when the company launches its newest College Towns collection of candles, described as representing "beloved alma mater memories through fragrance." quote:. And how does Homesick describe the scent of the Baton Rouge candle? As follows: "Crisp...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Old Navy eyeing former shoe store space near Costco

Old Navy could be opening a store near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The popular clothing store has applied for a sign variance at 111 Meadow Farm Road, Suite 130, in the space that recently housed an Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. The matter is on the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s board of zoning adjustment agenda for its Thursday meeting.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

MLK group investing in dream of graduates, schoolchildren

Derrick Gibson Jr. is a recent graduate, but he attended the Zachary MLK Committee Back-to-School Bash to receive a scholarship representative of an investment in the continued dream of college and a promising career. The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr....
ZACHARY, LA
L'Observateur

LSU HEALTH NEW ORLEANS DISCOVERS MAJOR CONTRIBUTOR TO ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

New Orleans, LA – Research led by Drs. Yuhai Zhao and Walter J Lukiw at the LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center and the Departments of Cell Biology and Anatomy, Neurology and Ophthalmology, reports for the first time a pathway that begins in the gut and ends with a potent pro-inflammatory toxin in brain cells contributing to the development of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). They also report a simple way to prevent it. Results are published in Frontiers in Neurology, available here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Apparently there’s a crazy guy living close to me

ETA 8/7/22: just drove by and he was outside hanging hand written posters around his house. I didn’t stop to read them, but I may check them out when I walk the dog later. ETA: to answer some questions, and not have to reply to each individual post, my wife was going to work at 5am when she saw this. She headed back home and woke me up. This is in Metairie. No HOA for my neighborhood. I’m of the understanding that his family is aware of his craziness, and has had him committed before. I’m guessing he’ll be locked up soon enough.
METAIRIE, LA

