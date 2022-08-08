Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...

SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO