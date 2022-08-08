Read full article on original website
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
Nick Kyrgios made tennis history as he won the men's singles and doubles titles at the same tournament
On Monday, Kyrgios became the first player ever to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes women's title
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials. Then,...
Tennis-Serena advances in Toronto, joins Rybakina and Halep in second round
TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Three-times winner Serena Williams moved into the Toronto Open second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep also advanced.
Tennis-Wawrinka and plenty of rain fall at Canadian Open
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Stan Wawrinka's attempts to get his comeback season off the ground took another hit on Monday as the three-time major champion fell 6-3 3-6 6-3 to Emil Ruusuvuori in the rain-delayed opening round of the Canadian Open in Montreal.
Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more
Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
England’s Daniel Gavins eyes upturn in form at scene of first DP World Tour win
England’s Daniel Gavins hopes a return to the site of his remarkable first DP World Tour victory can inspire a change in fortunes.Gavins overturned a seven-shot deficit in the final round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational last year, carding a bogey-free 65 at Galgorm Castle to set a target of 13 under par which none of the later starters could match.The 31-year-old also finished sixth in the Dunhill Links Championship in October but has recorded just one top 10 in 2022 and comes into the week on the back of seven missed cuts and two withdrawals in his last...
Naomi Osaka's struggles continue with National Bank Open withdrawal
With the US Open a few weeks ago, Naomi Osaka is still trending downward. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match at the National Bank Open against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi on Tuesday due to a back injury. Kanepi had been leading 7-6 (4), 3-0 at the time of Osaka's withdrawal.
Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins
Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
Tennis-Transformed Kyrgios completes Washington double
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought with a dominant victory over Yoshito Nishioka at the Citi Open on Sunday and the Australian said he was stunned at his "incredible transformation" over the last year.
Tennis-Kyrgios sets up Medvedev clash, Fritz bounces Murray in Montreal
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios kept his recent hot streak alive with a 6-4 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez at the Canadian Open on Tuesday to set up a mouthwatering second-round showdown with world number one Daniil Medvedev.
