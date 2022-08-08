ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
TENNIS
The Independent

England’s Daniel Gavins eyes upturn in form at scene of first DP World Tour win

England’s Daniel Gavins hopes a return to the site of his remarkable first DP World Tour victory can inspire a change in fortunes.Gavins overturned a seven-shot deficit in the final round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational last year, carding a bogey-free 65 at Galgorm Castle to set a target of 13 under par which none of the later starters could match.The 31-year-old also finished sixth in the Dunhill Links Championship in October but has recorded just one top 10 in 2022 and comes into the week on the back of seven missed cuts and two withdrawals in his last...
GOLF
The Independent

Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins

Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
SPORTS

