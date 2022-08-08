ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Drives in five

Cron went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals. Cron opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he plated another pair with a double as part of a nine-run frame. The first baseman has recorded five multi-hit efforts through nine games in August, going 12-for-40 (.300) with a homer and five doubles in that span. He's up to a .280/.330/.514 slash line with 23 long balls, 79 RBI, 62 runs scored and 26 doubles through 108 contests.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias not in Orioles' lineup Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Urias is being repalced at third base by Rougned Odor versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. In 290 plate appearances this season, Urias has a .247 batting average with a .718 OPS, 11 home runs,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A

Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors

Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup

Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather

Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers twice in twin bill

Pasquantino went 3-for-7 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI as the Royals split Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. The 24-year-old delivered a two-run shot during the matinee and a solo homer during the nightcap, providing half of Kansas City's six total runs on the day. Pasquantino made his major-league debut in late June and is a lineup regular at designated hitter with a .237/.325/.385 slash line, five home runs, nine RBI and a 16:23 BB:K through 37 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Stephen Piscotty sitting for Oakland on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Piscotty is being replaced at designated hitter by Chad Pinder versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 134 plate appearances this season, Piscotty has a .198 batting average with a .617...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Secures save No. 23

Hendriks earned the save in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City after giving up a run on one hit with one strikeout and zero walks during the ninth inning. The right-hander surrendered a leadoff single to Vinnie Pasquantino, who advanced to third base on a pair of wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly. It's the fourth time in eight outings since the All-Star break Hendriks has been scored upon, and he's allowed six earned runs with a 12:1 K:BB during that stretch. Overall he's 23-for-26 in save chances with a 3.26 ERA and 1.03 WHIP, so his positioning as Chicago's closer remains secure.
CHICAGO, IL
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle

Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Scores twice, steals bag

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 3-0 win over the Pirates. Perdomo swiped second base and scored the go-ahead run after reaching base on an error in the sixth inning. He has two steals over the last three games, giving him five on the year. His slash line still sits at a pedestrian .201/.295/.280 with 41 runs scored through 98 appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday

Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Undergoes surgery

Castellanos underwent Tommy John elbow surgery Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Castellanos had been an intriguing and emerging member of the rotation at the time of his elbow injury in late May. The right-hander could miss all of 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate

LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Bryce Johnson: Sent back to Sacramento

Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Johnson saw just four plate appearances after being called up from Sacramento last week, so the Giants decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Evan Longoria.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Evan Longoria: Left out of Tuesday's lineup

Longoria is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com. Longoria returned to action Monday after missing two weeks with a hamstring injury, but he will be eased back into action and open Tuesday's game on the bench. Tommy La Stella will man the hot corner for the Giants and LaMonte Wade will serve as the designated hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters

Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
SEATTLE, WA

