NBC Sports
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
Jarren Duran explained what led to exchange with fans during chaotic inning
"Tried to get the angle. But it was right in the middle of the sun." The Red Sox lost to the Royals 13-5 on Sunday. Boston now trails Baltimore by three games, remaining in last place in the American League East. The Patriots make the team’s preseason debut this week...
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jarren Duran argues with hecklers after more center field trouble vs. Royals
Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran had himself an eventful seventh inning Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium (GameTracker). In the span of three batters, Duran dropped two fly balls, made a diving catch, then argued with some hecklers in the center field stands. In fairness to Duran, it appeared...
MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022
The Boston Red Sox will attempt to even the four-game series as they finish the set with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick. The Royals defeated the Red Sox 5-4 in...
Little League batter hit in head embraces pitcher in inspiring display of sportsmanship
The pitcher for the Texas East Little League team hung his head, clearly upset after his last pitch hit the 12-year-old Oklahoma batter in the head, leaving him lying in the dirt at home plate. The batter's subsequent act of compassion has gone viral.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero are feuding following highlight dunk at pro-am game
Multiple NBA players were on hand to participate in Isaiah Thomas' annual summer basketball tournament, the "Zeke-End," on Saturday and Sunday. it wasn't all smiles, though, because during the festivities a new feud appeared to emerge between Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic No. 1 pick from the draft, former Duke star Paolo Banchero.
CBS Sports
Rockies' C.J. Cron: Drives in five
Cron went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals. Cron opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he plated another pair with a double as part of a nine-run frame. The first baseman has recorded five multi-hit efforts through nine games in August, going 12-for-40 (.300) with a homer and five doubles in that span. He's up to a .280/.330/.514 slash line with 23 long balls, 79 RBI, 62 runs scored and 26 doubles through 108 contests.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Tyler Danish: Prepared for rehab assignment
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Danish (forearm) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Danish supplied a 4.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB to go with two wins and three holds in 31.1 innings out of the Boston bullpen before he was placed on the 15-day injured list July 7 with a right forearm strain. Since the Red Sox presumably envision Danish handling a multi-inning relief role once he comes off the IL, he'll likely need multiple appearances in the minors to get fully ramped up.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Smashes two long balls
Chavis went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and three RBI in a 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Chavis got Pittsburgh on the board with a solo shot off opposing starter Tommy Henry in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run in the eighth to cap a three-run frame. The pair of homers were the 26-year-old's first since July 10 and continues a scorching opening to August, during which he's slashing .389/.389/.778 through 18 at-bats across eight contests.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Swinging bat again
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Story (wrist) has resumed swinging a bat, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. The team isn't yet providing a timeline for Story's return from the 10-day injured list, but his ability to start swinging again is the first sign of progress for the second baseman since he was diagnosed in late July with a hairline fracture of his right wrist. Until Story returns from the wrist injury, Christian Arroyo will serve as the Red Sox's primary option at the keystone.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Homers twice in twin bill
Pasquantino went 3-for-7 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI as the Royals split Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox. The 24-year-old delivered a two-run shot during the matinee and a solo homer during the nightcap, providing half of Kansas City's six total runs on the day. Pasquantino made his major-league debut in late June and is a lineup regular at designated hitter with a .237/.325/.385 slash line, five home runs, nine RBI and a 16:23 BB:K through 37 games.
CBS Sports
Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather
Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
CBS Sports
Royals' Jose Cuas: Called up Tuesday
Cuas was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday. Cuas will return to the big leagues after being sent down Aug. 2. The right-hander has produced a 3.18 ERA and 1.54 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 22.2 innings in 27 appearances with the Royals this year. He'll replace Taylor Clarke (oblique) in the bullpen after Clarke was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu: Huge day at the plate
LeMahieu went 3-for-6 with two doubles, one homer, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 loss to the Cardinals. The Yankees infielder led off the game with a double and followed it up with another double in the fourth and a solo home run against Ryan Helsley in the ninth, his 12th of the season. LeMahieu's excellent plate discipline has made him a strong catalyst atop the New York lineup all season. He has had ample opportunity to score hitting in front of Aaron Judge, and he is now in the top 10 in the majors in runs scored.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters
Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
