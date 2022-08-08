ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres

Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Knizner will catch for right-hander Miles Mikolas on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 8.3 FanDuel...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Drives in five

Cron went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 16-5 win over the Cardinals. Cron opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning. In the third, he plated another pair with a double as part of a nine-run frame. The first baseman has recorded five multi-hit efforts through nine games in August, going 12-for-40 (.300) with a homer and five doubles in that span. He's up to a .280/.330/.514 slash line with 23 long balls, 79 RBI, 62 runs scored and 26 doubles through 108 contests.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: Day off Tuesday

Daza is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, according to Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com. Daza snapped a seven-game hitting streak in Colorado's last game Sunday, so manager Bud Black decided it would be best to give him a day off. Randal Grichuk will start in center field Tuesday night.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role

Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A

Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup

Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Gets another breather

Grisham is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. The Padres will face a left-hander for the third straight day, and as he did both Saturday and Sunday, Grisham will open on the bench while Wil Myers starts in center field. Grisham is actually faring better against lefties than righties this season, but either way he is still hitting just .194, so don't be surprised if this arrangement continues.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle

Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday

Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Bryce Johnson: Sent back to Sacramento

Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Johnson saw just four plate appearances after being called up from Sacramento last week, so the Giants decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Evan Longoria.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matthew Boyd: Throwing to hitters

Boyd (elbow) faced hitters in a live batting practice session Monday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports. Boyd, whom the Mariners acquired last week in a deadline deal with the Giants, has been on the shelf all season after undergoing left flexor tendon surgery last September. He was diagnosed with a strain in the surgically repaired tendon in June, but after a four-week shutdown period, he was cleared to start throwing again. Boyd appears to have navigated bullpen sessions without any setbacks, so facing hitters likely marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before heading out on what could be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The 31-year-old southpaw may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but he could prove to be a useful asset out of the Seattle bullpen down the stretch.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Held out Tuesday

Alfaro (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The extent of Alfaro's injury is not known, but he will miss at least one game and possibly another, as the Padres will have an off day following Wednesday's series finale. Austin Nola will get the start behind the plate Tuesday night.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain

The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment

Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Randy Dobnak: Rehab assignment on tap

Dobnak (finger) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Dobnak has been sidelined since late in the 2021 season and his endured multiple setbacks in his recovery from lingering discomfort in his right middle finger. According to MLB.com, Dobnak ruptured two of the pulley tendons in his finger, and while a surgical fix is an option, the 27-year-old has been reluctant to go that route since there isn't any precedent for baseball players having such a procedure and resuming their careers. At least since he received a cortisone shot in the finger July 1, Dobnak seems to be progressing well, as he's been ramping up for nearly a month and reached an important milestone last Thursday, when he threw a live batting practice session. The Twins will likely have Dobnak get stretched out for a potential starting role during what could be a month-long rehab assignment, but it's more likely he pitches out of the bullpen if he rejoins the big club in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Braves' Ian Anderson: Demoted to Triple-A

Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. The right-hander surrendered four runs over 4.2 innings Friday and has a 6.62 ERA across his past eight starts, leading Atlanta to remove him from the rotation and send him to the minors. Anderson could receive another look in the majors down the stretch, but for now he'll look to straighten things out at Triple-A. Huascar Ynoa was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move, though he isn't guaranteed to step into the rotation since Atlanta was employing a six-man rotation following the addition of Jake Odorizzi at the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

