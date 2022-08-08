ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noblesville, IN

Melissa Carter
2d ago

Compared to most stores, this one seems the least one to be offended or targeted. It's been there for 2 years. Clearly it has some success and customers. Leave em be.

Jessica Hoover-Stafford
1d ago

appears the store stayed under the radar for 2 yrs due to it's location & entrance facing a field & in an industrial area. Their other store is a manly woodworking business of sorts. Wonder why they started this Baby business??? Why not run this business online instead? They could stay under the radar even more & keeps their customers anonymous. I def don't understand why some people have this fetish & it's def not my cup of tea however I agree with another post. They aren't hurting themselves or others so why pursue them? We as a society have bigger problems to worry about.

Patriot Nation
1d ago

I don't think I would trust any customer of this store to be around Babies or small children it seems very perverted and who ever called this Normal... No just No.

FOX59

New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area

CARMEL, Ind. – Along the stretches of Clay Terrace, Anne White said there’s everything for everyone. “The traffic, the retailers that they bring in, the interest, the beauty of our locations, if people haven’t shopped at Clay Terrace, they need to find it,” she said. White co-owns AH Collection, a women’s boutique she started alongside […]
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Westfield youth advocate dies on family vacation in Paris

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An early intervention advocate with the Westfield Youth Assistance program died Tuesday while on a family vacation in Paris, the city government has announced. Christine Brown was “a passionate advocate for children and teenagers facing challenging life circumstances,” said a news release from the city...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

Humane Society for Hamilton County assists animals locally and beyond

In December 2004, Rebecca Stevens’ life changed when her beloved dog, Maggie, suffered a slipped disc that severed her spinal cord and left her with paraplegia. The Humane Society for Hamilton County had previously approached Stevens regarding employment, but it wasn’t until that night she knew she would quit her corporate job and join the nonprofit, since she could take Maggie to work and give her necessary care and attention.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Noblesville, IN
Indiana Business
Noblesville, IN
Noblesville, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Organization Adds Additional ‘NaloxBoxes’ To Neighborhoods

Muncie Folk, a local harm reduction initiative, continues to distribute naloxone through placement of additional “NaloxBoxes” in the Muncie community. MUNCIE, IN—Late 2021, in partnership with Overdose Lifeline, Inc., and the Governor’s Office and Division of Mental Health and Addiction, two “NaloxBoxes” were installed in Muncie, IN., with a third just recently installed and a fourth coming soon.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Black community feels left out of DeHaan Estate development talks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — M Development, a developer based in Aspen, Colorado, recently bought the 100-plus-acre DeHaan Estate and is now asking the City of Indianapolis to rezone it into commercial property. However, some members of the Black community that live around the Estate say they’ve been left out of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville council OKs funds for crosswalk enhancements

The Noblesville City Council on July 26 approved additional appropriations for crosswalk enhancements and a zoning district change for the American Legion Post at 1094 Conner St.. The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at Noblesville City Hall, 16 S. 10th St. What happened: The council...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville eyes annexation of land for Midland Pointe

The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Friendly Market opens downtown Lafayette convenience store

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new convenience store opened its doors Monday at 400 Main Street. Friendly Market's downtown location, near the courthouse square at the corner of Fourth and Main streets, is in a historic building that used to house a bank. The store is similar to other...
LAFAYETTE, IN
beckersspine.com

362,000+ people affected by spine practice data breach

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz is investigating claims on behalf of patients whose data may have been stolen in a data breach at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine in Carmel, Ind., the consumer rights law firm said Aug. 9. Three things to know:. 1. The investigation is related to...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

‘This really is history’: World’s first smart mailbox in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Lawrence is opening its doors to new technology for mail delivery. On Monday, traditional postal mail was delivered to the world’s first smart mailbox. The smart mailbox can receive or send food, medicine, groceries, and more. “We’ve talked to the Guinness...
LAWRENCE, IN
WISH-TV

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. The U.S. Department of Labor said last week that the U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July — much more than expected. But another survey of the job market, the household survey, paints a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Scientists say when it comes to the brain, nothing good happens after midnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new paper published in Frontiers in Network Physiology, scientists claim a person’s brain is not meant to be awake after midnight. Neurologists at Massachusetts General Hospital reviewed evidence regarding the link between brain function, the body’s sleep-wake cycle and human behavior at night. They discovered chemicals in the brain change driving negative shifts in both attitude and behavior.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Lilly: Abortion law will make it harder for future investments in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company says Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, signed into law Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb, could make it more difficult to attract talent and negatively impact plans for future growth in the state. In a Saturday morning statement, Lilly...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE

