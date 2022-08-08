Compared to most stores, this one seems the least one to be offended or targeted. It's been there for 2 years. Clearly it has some success and customers. Leave em be.
appears the store stayed under the radar for 2 yrs due to it's location & entrance facing a field & in an industrial area. Their other store is a manly woodworking business of sorts. Wonder why they started this Baby business??? Why not run this business online instead? They could stay under the radar even more & keeps their customers anonymous. I def don't understand why some people have this fetish & it's def not my cup of tea however I agree with another post. They aren't hurting themselves or others so why pursue them? We as a society have bigger problems to worry about.
I don't think I would trust any customer of this store to be around Babies or small children it seems very perverted and who ever called this Normal... No just No.
Comments / 53