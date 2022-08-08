The City of Noblesville is looking to annex 34 acres of land tied to a $72 million mixed-use development set to include commercial, retail and residential space. The project, known as Midland Pointe, was unveiled earlier this year and is being proposed at the southeast quadrant of Westfield and Hazel Dell roads. The project is being developed by Old Town Companies, which is also developing a separate mixed-use project in Noblesville known as The Village at Federal Hill located near Federal Hill Commons.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO