ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise

By Dee-Ann Durbin
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBM0r_0h8Z8LKM00
An Instacart shopper exits a Ralphs store with a customer order in 2021. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Karen Raschke, a retired attorney in New York, started getting her groceries delivered early in the pandemic. Each delivery cost $30 in fees and tips, but it was worth it to avoid the store.

Then this spring, Raschke learned her rent was increasing by $617 a month. Delivery was one of the first things she cut from her budget. Now, the 75-year-old walks four blocks to the grocery store several times a week. She only uses delivery on rare occasions, like a recent heat wave.

“To do it every week is not sustainable,” she said.

Raschke isn’t alone. U.S. demand for grocery delivery is cooling as prices for food and other necessities rise. Some are shifting to pickup — a less expensive alternative where shoppers pull up curbside or go into the store to collect their already-bagged groceries — while others say they’re comfortable doing the shopping themselves.

Grocery delivery saw tremendous growth during the first year of the pandemic. In August 2019 — a typical pre-pandemic month — Americans spent $500 million on grocery delivery. By June 2020, it had ballooned to a $3.4-billion business, according to Brick Meets Click, a market research company.

Companies rushed to fill that demand. DoorDash and Uber Eats began offering grocery delivery. Kroger — the nation’s largest grocer — opened automated warehouses to fulfill delivery orders. Amazon opened a handful of Amazon Fresh groceries, which provide free delivery to Prime members. Hyper-fast grocery delivery companies like Jokr and Buyk expanded into U.S. cities.

But as the pandemic eased, demand softened. In June, Americans spent $2.5 billion on grocery delivery — down 26% from 2020. For comparison, they spent $3.4 billion on grocery pickup, which saw demand drop 10.5% from its pandemic highs.

That’s causing some turmoil in the industry. Buyk filed for bankruptcy in March; Jokr pulled out of the U.S. in June. Instacart — the U.S. market leader in grocery delivery — slashed its own valuation by 40% to $24 billion in March ahead of a potential IPO. Kroger said its digital sales — which include pickup and delivery — dropped 6% in the first quarter of this year.

Some think delivery demand could drop further. Chase Design, a consulting firm, says its surveys show the number of U.S. shoppers who plan to use grocery delivery “all the time” has fallen by half since 2021.

Cost is the biggest reason. Peter Cloutier, the growth and commercial strategy leader at Chase Design, said it’s difficult to get groceries to a customer’s door for less than a $10 premium, which covers labor and transportation. Often that cost is higher.

Consider a basket of eight staples from Target, including a gallon of milk, a dozen eggs and a pound of ground beef. In store, the order would ring up at $35.12. Target offers curbside pickup for free. Delivery costs $9.99, not including a tip.

DoorDash also offers delivery from Target, but it charges more for each item on its website. The cart rings up at $39.90 from DoorDash, which then adds $12.18 in taxes and delivery fees. If the consumer adds a $10 tip, that totals $62.08.

Both DoorDash and Target offer free delivery through subscriptions, but those come with a monthly or yearly fee.

The premiums are tough to swallow on top of skyrocketing food prices. In June, U.S. grocery food prices were up 12.2% over the last 12 months, the largest increase since April 1979, according to government data.

Cynthia Carrasco White, an attorney for a nonprofit in Los Angeles, got accustomed to grocery delivery during the pandemic. She still prefers it, since her youngest child isn’t fully vaccinated and it saves time.

But this summer, as gas prices approached $7 and a box of strawberries neared $9, she got serious about cutting costs.

White now toggles between Instacart, Uber Eats, Walmart and others, using whichever has the best offers and coupons. She will sometimes spend two hours filling a delivery cart and then wait to see whether more promotions are posted before she finishes her order. And she has cut back on the amount she tips drivers.

“The economy has definitely taken the wind out of our sails,” she said. “It’s just this endless pressure.”

Retailers are responding by varying delivery prices by time of day. On a recent morning, Walmart offered to deliver a $35 order within two hours for $17.95; that dropped to $7.95 if the order could be delivered between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

But cost isn’t the only reason some consumers are moving away from delivery. Cloutier says many customers are wary of the quality of items selected by workers.

“There’s a trust gap between what the shopper wants to get and what the retailer fulfills,” Cloutier said.

Delivery companies are trying to improve that. Last month, Uber Eats announced upgrades to its online grocery offering, including the ability for consumers to see the products as workers scan them.

But even that may not entice some shoppers.

Diane Kovacs, a college lecturer in Brunswick, Ohio, has been using curbside pickup for nearly a decade. It saves her money, she says, because she doesn’t get sucked into impulse buys inside the grocery.

She got her groceries delivered briefly during the pandemic and she didn’t mind paying $10 or $15 a week for the service. But she still prefers pickup. She likes driving her dogs to the store and chatting with the employees.

“I think that people are not using delivery because they want to get the heck out of the house,” she said.

True demand for grocery delivery is tough to calculate. Usage can swing wildly when COVID cases rise or companies offer discounts, said David Bishop, a partner at Brick Meets Click.

But he sees some patterns emerging. Households with young children and people with mobility issues are sticking with delivery. People over 60 have generally gone back to shopping in person.

Bishop says delivery saw five years of growth in the first three months of the pandemic, and demand is probably still elevated. Eventually, he expects delivery sales to settle into more regular growth of about 10% per year. But delivery won’t go away, he said.

“I don’t see it moving all the way back to pre-COVID levels. That can has been opened up,” he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Instacart#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Ralphs#Americans#Kroger
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

Three reasons why Walmart & others US stores will keep self-checkout – but theft prevention trick still annoys customers

THERE are at least three reasons shoppers will still see self-checkout kiosks in Walmart and other US stores despite an annoying theft prevention trick, according to reports. Amongst the commonly irritating automatic voice responses that you get during self-checkout, a recent survey reveals that 67 percent of shoppers have an unsuccessful experience, per CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
389K+
Followers
67K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy