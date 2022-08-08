ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour

Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
GOLF
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday

Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
NBA
Yardbarker

There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently

Charania: "Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." DeRozan is coming off a stellar season in his first year in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero rev up rivalry after pro-am summer game

Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero appeared to be frustrated with each other following a pro-am summer league game over the weekend. Video posted to social media showed Murray fake out Banchero during a game against each other and then throwing the ball off the backboard and dunking. The incredible display of basketball was followed up by Murray getting into Banchero’s face following the slam.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game

Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Celtics, Raptors, Heat most likely Kevin Durant suitors?

Kevin Durant still wants the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, and there are at least three teams that remain interested in acquiring the 12-time All-Star. Durant met with Nets team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend and essentially gave him an ultimatum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The choice that he gave Tsai is to either keep Durant and get rid of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, or fulfill the trade request.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond

The Golden State Warriors remain in the midst of one of basketball’s most accomplished and longest-running dynasties. Yet even as Stephen Curry and company get ready to defend yet a championship in 2022-23, another iconic era in franchise history continues to receive its due. Deadline reported on Tuesday that a feature-length documentary on Warriors legends […] The post Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League

The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop. For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.
CHICAGO, IL
