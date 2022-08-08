Read full article on original website
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
VIDEO: Hawks’ Dejounte Murray slaps Paolo Banchero with the ultimate disrespect at Zeke-End
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero already got his “Welcome to the league” moment even before he steps foot on an NBA court, courtesy of new Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray. During their recent showdown at Isaiah Thomas’ Zeke-End tournament, Murray slapped Banchero with the ultimate disrespect. After fooling...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
Scottie Scheffler sounds off on LIV Golf players suing the PGA Tour
Last week, 11 LIV Golf players, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, announced their intentions to take legal action against the PGA Tour. The 11 former PGA golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour, citing the suspensions they received from the Tour for their decisions to join LIV. Well,...
GOLF・
LOOK: Dwight Howard's Instagram Post On Monday
Eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard made a post to Instagram on Monday. The former superstar played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. He has also played for the Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
BET
NBA Star Tobias Harris And Jasmine Winton Tie The Knot At A New York Castle
NBA star Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton tied the knot Saturday (Aug. 6) at a lovely wedding ceremony at Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y., PEOPLE reports. “Today I get to marry my best friend!!!!” the Philadelphia 76ers forward, 30, shared with the world via tweeted before the nuptials. Engaged...
Yardbarker
There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently
Charania: "Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." DeRozan is coming off a stellar season in his first year in Chicago.
Fox News
Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero rev up rivalry after pro-am summer game
Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero appeared to be frustrated with each other following a pro-am summer league game over the weekend. Video posted to social media showed Murray fake out Banchero during a game against each other and then throwing the ball off the backboard and dunking. The incredible display of basketball was followed up by Murray getting into Banchero’s face following the slam.
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL・
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Paolo Banchero gets embarrassed by NBA star at pro-am game
Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Yardbarker
Celtics, Raptors, Heat most likely Kevin Durant suitors?
Kevin Durant still wants the Brooklyn Nets to trade him, and there are at least three teams that remain interested in acquiring the 12-time All-Star. Durant met with Nets team owner Joe Tsai in London over the weekend and essentially gave him an ultimatum, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The choice that he gave Tsai is to either keep Durant and get rid of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, or fulfill the trade request.
Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond
The Golden State Warriors remain in the midst of one of basketball’s most accomplished and longest-running dynasties. Yet even as Stephen Curry and company get ready to defend yet a championship in 2022-23, another iconic era in franchise history continues to receive its due. Deadline reported on Tuesday that a feature-length documentary on Warriors legends […] The post Warriors’ Run TMC to be immortalized in documentary on Chris Mullin, Tim Hardaway, Mitch Ritchmond appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant's Tweet Is Going VERY VIRAL On Monday
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a hilarious tweet on Monday. The 12-time NBA All-Star has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
NBA Writer Believes Suns Should Sign LaMarcus Aldridge
The seven-time All-Star could be a good fit for the Suns, according to Fan Nation's Ben Stinar.
DeRozan, Williams, Terry rep Bulls at Drew League
The NBA offseason may be in its driest period, but Chicago Bulls players are still finding ways to hoop. For DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams and 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, that meant rolling up to the Drew League over the weekend and testing their mettle in the country's most notorious pro-am environment.
Lakers' chances of adding Kyrie Irving reportedly take a huge blow
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and the Los Angeles Lakers continue to come up empty in their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving. The Lakers saw their hopes of eventually landing Irving take a significant blow. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, Irving is happy to see...
Vernon Maxwell Tried to Stab Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon
Things got ugly between the two championship teammates.
