Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Patrice Bergeron Signs 1-Year Deal With Boston Bruins

Forward Patrice Bergeron is returning for at least one more season with the Boston Bruins. An announcement was made Monday morning that the veteran signed for one year at a base salary of $2.5 million base, with another $2.5 million in performance bonuses. With Bergeron’s contract structured the way it is for performance incentives (which he should attain), Boston has the ability to push some of that bonus overage into next season if they exceed that $82.5 million cap ceiling.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Hurricanes re-sign Martin Necas via two-year, $6M contract

As Chip Alexander noted for The News & Observer, Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said last Thursday that a deal with restricted free-agent forward Martin Necas was "going to get done" ahead of preseason training camp. Waddell was spot-on with that assessment. Per the NHL's website and...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Meet the New Blackhawks: Andreas Athanasiou

The 2022-23 NHL hockey season will be here before you know it. For the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason was mostly about tearing it all down, but they did add a few new faces to their roster. Let’s get to know these latest additions to the team as we wait for the puck to drop on Oct. 12. We’ll start this summer series by getting to know forward Andreas Athanasiou.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Inside look at Boston Bruins

Bergeron, Krejci return to give new coach Montgomery spark with key players out to start season. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Boston Bruins. When Jim Montgomery fills out his first lineup as coach of...
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

GREG PATERYN RETIRES FROM HOCKEY, JOINS PENGUINS AS PROFESSIONAL SCOUT

After parts of nine seasons in the National Hockey League with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks, defenceman Greg Pateryn is hanging up the skates and has been hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a professional scout. "Pateryn, 32, joins...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Capitals Host Tenth Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament

Arlington, Va. - The Washington Capitals and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks hosted the tenth Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament at Madison Square Recreation Center on Friday, Aug. 5. Children from community centers across the city of Baltimore participated across 10 teams. In an exciting championship matchup between Madison Square Recreation...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hockey Writers

Today in Hockey History: Aug. 8

Aug. 8 hasn’t traditionally been a busy day when it comes to hockey. Having said that, it did see a few new captains named and an under-the-radar signing by the Los Angeles Kings that became huge during the 1979-80 season. There were also a pair of Hall of Famers born, including a legend in Montreal.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Grading Julien BriseBois’ Biggest Trades as Lightning GM

Julien BriseBois became the acting general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to the 2018-19 season. His predecessor, the legendary Steve Yzerman, had brought the team from the bottom of the league to a consistent playoff team in his eight seasons as general manager (GM). This fact caused many to worry about the future of the franchise with him no longer the GM. The core that he’d built had yet to win a Stanley Cup, and many feared the team would not be able to win one with BriseBois now in control.
TAMPA, FL

