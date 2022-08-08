Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Related
Twins fall into tie atop AL Central after blowout loss to Dodgers
The Twins lost and the Guardians won Tuesday night.
Gerrit Cole dazzled in Yankees silver lining: 'Thought we were just better'
The Yankees suffered a painful loss in Seattle, but a bright spot was Gerrit Cole tossing seven shutout innings after a first-inning disaster last time out.
Yardbarker
Patrice Bergeron Signs 1-Year Deal With Boston Bruins
Forward Patrice Bergeron is returning for at least one more season with the Boston Bruins. An announcement was made Monday morning that the veteran signed for one year at a base salary of $2.5 million base, with another $2.5 million in performance bonuses. With Bergeron’s contract structured the way it is for performance incentives (which he should attain), Boston has the ability to push some of that bonus overage into next season if they exceed that $82.5 million cap ceiling.
Hurricanes re-sign Martin Necas via two-year, $6M contract
As Chip Alexander noted for The News & Observer, Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said last Thursday that a deal with restricted free-agent forward Martin Necas was "going to get done" ahead of preseason training camp. Waddell was spot-on with that assessment. Per the NHL's website and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Meet the New Blackhawks: Andreas Athanasiou
The 2022-23 NHL hockey season will be here before you know it. For the Chicago Blackhawks this offseason was mostly about tearing it all down, but they did add a few new faces to their roster. Let’s get to know these latest additions to the team as we wait for the puck to drop on Oct. 12. We’ll start this summer series by getting to know forward Andreas Athanasiou.
NHL
Inside look at Boston Bruins
Bergeron, Krejci return to give new coach Montgomery spark with key players out to start season. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Boston Bruins. When Jim Montgomery fills out his first lineup as coach of...
markerzone.com
GREG PATERYN RETIRES FROM HOCKEY, JOINS PENGUINS AS PROFESSIONAL SCOUT
After parts of nine seasons in the National Hockey League with the Montreal Canadiens, Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Colorado Avalanche, San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks, defenceman Greg Pateryn is hanging up the skates and has been hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a professional scout. "Pateryn, 32, joins...
NHL
Capitals Host Tenth Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament
Arlington, Va. - The Washington Capitals and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks hosted the tenth Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament at Madison Square Recreation Center on Friday, Aug. 5. Children from community centers across the city of Baltimore participated across 10 teams. In an exciting championship matchup between Madison Square Recreation...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Today in Hockey History: Aug. 8
Aug. 8 hasn’t traditionally been a busy day when it comes to hockey. Having said that, it did see a few new captains named and an under-the-radar signing by the Los Angeles Kings that became huge during the 1979-80 season. There were also a pair of Hall of Famers born, including a legend in Montreal.
NHL・
The Hockey Writers
Grading Julien BriseBois’ Biggest Trades as Lightning GM
Julien BriseBois became the acting general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning prior to the 2018-19 season. His predecessor, the legendary Steve Yzerman, had brought the team from the bottom of the league to a consistent playoff team in his eight seasons as general manager (GM). This fact caused many to worry about the future of the franchise with him no longer the GM. The core that he’d built had yet to win a Stanley Cup, and many feared the team would not be able to win one with BriseBois now in control.
NFL predictions 2022: Projections for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is just around the corner and it’s shaping up to be filled with excitement, unforgettable moments
NFL・
Comments / 0