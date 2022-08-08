Read full article on original website
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Dodgers Sweep Padres Leading to Boasting of Manny Machado Confidence
The Dodgers swept the Padres over the weekend in their first matchup since San Diego added Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, and Josh Hader at the trade deadline. While the latest splashy additions weren’t able to help the Padres actually score more runs than the Dodgers in any of the three games, 2019’s splashy addition Manny Machado isn’t worried.
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
Fans were confused why Tyler Anderson pinch hit over the weekend for the Dodgers, but Dave Roberts had his reasons for the move against the Padres.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Gerrit Cole dazzled in Yankees silver lining: 'Thought we were just better'
The Yankees suffered a painful loss in Seattle, but a bright spot was Gerrit Cole tossing seven shutout innings after a first-inning disaster last time out.
Manny Machado snaps Padres’ skid with thunderous walk off home run vs. Giants
Following a recent three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Manny Machado boldly declares that he was not worried about the San Diego Padres because he’s “f***ing Manny Machado!”Well, after what he did late Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants, who’s to argue with that?
Cody Bellinger Made Dodgers Franchise History With 2 Home Runs Against Padres
Cody Bellinger has not fared well in his career against Yu Darvish, which left him wanting to have a ‘simple’ approach that in turn produced a home run off the San Diego Padres starter. Bellinger later slugged a second homer to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a series sweep.
Padres' Wil Myers Respect Dodgers, Expects More Padres Wins
The National League West was supposed to be a hard-fought battle between three very good teams this season. The Giants were coming off a 107-win season, and while the Padres collapsed at the end of last season, they still had a very talented roster that looked poised to compete. That...
Phillies beat Marlins for sixth straight win
J.T. Realmuto hit a home run, double and drove in two runs, Jean Segura added a homer and single and
