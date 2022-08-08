MONTREAL -- Filip Mesar has a personal incentive to make it to the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens. After the 5-foot-10, 167-pound forward became the third Slovakia-born player selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, when the Canadiens picked him at No. 26, the diminutive playmaker was lifted off his feet and engulfed in a bear hug by his good friend and fellow countryman, the No. 1 pick, also by Montreal, Juraj Slafkovsky. The New Jersey Devils selected Slovakia-born defenseman Simon Nemec at No. 2.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO