Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Five prospects to watch at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Five Canadiens prospects are participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which gets underway with preliminary-round play on Tuesday. The event will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton and is scheduled to conclude on August 20. Here's a look at the hopefuls you need to watch…
NHL
Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes
Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
NHL
Lightning top pick Howard 'loves to create offense'
BRANDON, Fla. -- When Isaac Howard arrived at Tampa Bay Lightning prospect development camp, he came straight from the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The first-round pick (No. 31) didn't have any hockey equipment with him. So he ended up using Nikita Kucherov's stick for the week. "He had the...
NHL
State Your Case: Can Ovechkin score 50 again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Capitals forward can reach mark this season at age 37. Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season, the ninth time the Washington Capitals forward has reached the half-century mark in 17 NHL seasons. The Russia-born forward has 780 goals in 1,274 regular-season games, the third-highest goal...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Germany at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman praises U.S. defensemen, says staying alert will be vital in opening game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team, which will play the...
NHL
Bruins Sign Patrice Bergeron To One-Year Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 8, that the team has signed forward Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 season worth $2.5 million, plus an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives. Bergeron, 37, is entering his 19th NHL season, all with the...
NHL
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
The Ducks have released the club's 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, which includes 24 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle) will receive a 2022-23 season schedule courtesy of Bally Sports. The first 10,000 fans in...
NHL
Canes Re-Sign Necas To Two-Year Contract
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal will pay Necas $2.5 million in the 2022-23 NHL season and $3.5 million in the 2023-24 NHL season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Mailbag: Robertson's future, Islanders offseason, best in Metropolitan
Here is the Aug. 10 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you were given the keys to an expansion team, where would it be and how would you build the team? Flashy like Vegas? Slow and methodical build like Seattle? Or somewhere in between? -- @Rob_Oswald.
NHL
Six Ducks Prospects to Compete in 2022 World Junior Championship
Six Ducks prospects will represent their countries in the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning Tuesday in Edmonton. The tournament runs from Aug. 9 - 20, with all games scheduled for Rogers Place and televised live on NHL Network in the United States. The annual competition was originally set for its...
NHL
Tullio poised to impress Oilers after learning value of hard work
EDMONTON -- Tyler Tullio took a professional approach to his final year of junior hockey in anticipation of the upcoming season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (No. 126) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old forward had 86 points (42 goals, 44 assists) in 65 games as captain of Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League last season.
NHL
Mesar 'happy to be' with friend, countryman Slafkovsky on Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Filip Mesar has a personal incentive to make it to the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens. After the 5-foot-10, 167-pound forward became the third Slovakia-born player selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, when the Canadiens picked him at No. 26, the diminutive playmaker was lifted off his feet and engulfed in a bear hug by his good friend and fellow countryman, the No. 1 pick, also by Montreal, Juraj Slafkovsky. The New Jersey Devils selected Slovakia-born defenseman Simon Nemec at No. 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Three questions facing Anaheim Ducks
Klingberg's impact, similar production from Terry, Zegras among unknowns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Anaheim Ducks. [Ducks 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What impact will John Klingberg...
NHL
Arizona Coyotes fantasy projections for 2022-23
Keller most valuable overall player; Schmaltz worth monitoring in late rounds. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Arizona Coyotes. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Zacha signs one-year contract with Bruins, avoids arbitration
Forward gets $3.5 million, had hearing scheduled for Thursday. Pavel Zacha signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Boston Bruins on Monday. The 25-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday. He was traded to the Bruins by New Jersey Devils on July 13 for forward Erik Haula and had an NHL career-high 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games last season.
NHL
Krejci on Return to Bruins: 'I'm Back Where I Belong'
That's exactly what he did last fall when he returned to his native Czechia to play for Olomouc HC. It was an opportunity to suit up in front of family and friends, while introducing his children to the culture that he grew up in as a kid in Sternberk. But...
NHL
Bergeron's fire still strong, ready to do 'something special' with Bruins
37-year-old center returns to Boston for 19th season, teams up with Krejci again. It was right after Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins had their season end, losing in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round, that the 37-year-old center started thinking about his future.
NHL
Sharks Thomas Bordeleau to Rep Team USA at World Juniors
The World Juniors, often heralded as hockey's premier tournament for showcasing the most talented junior-aged players in the sport, has become a unique staple to many hardcore hockey fans' year-end viewing habits. The tournament, traditionally beginning on Boxing Day, has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in each of the last two years.
NHL
Pacioretty of Hurricanes to have surgery, likely out first half of season
Forward will need six months to recover for torn Achilles, was acquired from Golden Knights on July 13. Max Pacioretty will have surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday. The 33-year-old forward was acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 13....
NHL
Canes Individual Game Tickets Available August 10
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that individual game tickets for all 2022-23 Hurricanes home games at PNC Arena will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 12:00 p.m. Ticket information for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series will be announced at a later date.
Comments / 0