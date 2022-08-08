Read full article on original website
New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC
New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams
The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Darryl Sutter
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
Which pair of Pittsburgh Penguins superstars is the better "on-ice" duo?
NHL
Five prospects to watch at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Five Canadiens prospects are participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which gets underway with preliminary-round play on Tuesday. The event will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton and is scheduled to conclude on August 20. Here's a look at the hopefuls you need to watch…
NHL
The talent is there, but can Denis Gurianov finally take the next step?
The 2022-23 season will be pivotal for the 25-year-old forward, who has struggled with consistency over the course of his NHL career. 2021-22 stats: 11 goals, 20 assists and 31 points in 73 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $2.9 million. Performance evaluation. Gurianov had a...
NHL
Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'
Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
NHL
Three questions facing Boston Bruins
Marchand, McAvoy injuries, Montgomery's impact as new coach among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can the Bruins revisit...
NHL
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
The Ducks have released the club's 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, which includes 24 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle) will receive a 2022-23 season schedule courtesy of Bally Sports. The first 10,000 fans in...
NHL
Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes
Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
NHL
Necas signs two-year contract with Hurricanes
Restricted free agent forward gets $6 million, had 40 points last season. Martin Necas signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3 million. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 40 points (14 goals, 26...
NHL
State Your Case: Can Ovechkin score 50 again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Capitals forward can reach mark this season at age 37. Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season, the ninth time the Washington Capitals forward has reached the half-century mark in 17 NHL seasons. The Russia-born forward has 780 goals in 1,274 regular-season games, the third-highest goal...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Germany at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman praises U.S. defensemen, says staying alert will be vital in opening game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team, which will play the...
NHL
Trouba named Rangers captain, first since McDonagh in 2018
"I told him I had goosebumps," Trouba said Tuesday after Drury, the Rangers general manager, handed him his No. 8 blue sweater with a 'C' stitched on the front. "Me and my wife laughed about that after because I didn't know what to say. But he told me, and I was excited."
NHL
Mailbag: Robertson's future, Islanders offseason, best in Metropolitan
Here is the Aug. 10 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you were given the keys to an expansion team, where would it be and how would you build the team? Flashy like Vegas? Slow and methodical build like Seattle? Or somewhere in between? -- @Rob_Oswald.
NHL
Four CBJ prospects to participate in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that four prospects have been selected to participate in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, which runs from August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. This year's tournament originally kicked off in December but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is composed of the best Under-20-year-old players in the world and consists of 10 countries split between two pools. F Kent Johnson will compete for Canada while D David Jiricek, LW Martin Rysavy and D Stanislav Svozil will suit up for Czechia.
NHL
Arizona Coyotes fantasy projections for 2022-23
Keller most valuable overall player; Schmaltz worth monitoring in late rounds. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Arizona Coyotes. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Tullio poised to impress Oilers after learning value of hard work
EDMONTON -- Tyler Tullio took a professional approach to his final year of junior hockey in anticipation of the upcoming season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (No. 126) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old forward had 86 points (42 goals, 44 assists) in 65 games as captain of Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League last season.
Canopy's BioSteel Taps Another Professional Athlete - Hockey Star Connor Bedard
BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. revealed the latest addition to #TeamBioSteel with the signing of Connor Bedard, an elite rising hockey star and top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard intends to promote BioSteel through events, social media, trade marketing, and more as he supports his daily hydration routine with the brand’s lineup of zero sugar sports drinks. He will frequently be featured alongside fellow #TeamBioSteel athlete Connor McDavid, who he grew up watching and will join on the ice later this summer at the annual pre-season BioSteel NHL Camp.
NHL
Mesar 'happy to be' with friend, countryman Slafkovsky on Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Filip Mesar has a personal incentive to make it to the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens. After the 5-foot-10, 167-pound forward became the third Slovakia-born player selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, when the Canadiens picked him at No. 26, the diminutive playmaker was lifted off his feet and engulfed in a bear hug by his good friend and fellow countryman, the No. 1 pick, also by Montreal, Juraj Slafkovsky. The New Jersey Devils selected Slovakia-born defenseman Simon Nemec at No. 2.
