stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
wrestlinginc.com
Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?
Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho On What Surprised Him About Vince McMahon Stepping Down
It’s been two weeks since Vince McMahon retired from his posts as WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative, and some within wrestling are still in shock over the development. Among them is AEW star Chris Jericho, who worked for McMahon in WWE for nearly 20 years and always considered the two close.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.
wrestlinginc.com
Fitness Model Trends For Cosplaying As WWE HOFer At Convention
Fitness Model Aurora Rose is receiving heaps of praise online for her most recent cosplay outfit. As seen below, Rose pulls off a near-flawless re-creation of WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. “How has this blown up so crazy? The love I’ve gotten for cosplaying Chyna is unreal, and I’m so...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Is Bridesmaid At Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti’s Wedding
WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. served as one of the bridesmaids in the Tay Conti – Sammy Guevera wedding over the weekend. As seen in the photo below, Conti revealed Nikki as one of her bridesmaids during the pre-wedding rehearsal brunch Saturday. @TayConti_. I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ https://t.co/4US8bGTqrI...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Reportedly Considered For Character Changes Under New Management
Dominik Dijakovic, alongside Dio Madden, Mia Yim, and Shane Thorne, all debuted on “Raw” and “SmackDown” during the summer of 2020 as the stable, Retribution, under their leader, Mustafa Ali. Since then, Djiakovic has been going by the name, T-Bar, while Madden, Yim, and Thorne went by Mace, Reckoning, and Slapjack, respectively, until they moved on to new promotions or gimmicks.
Ric Flair is at it again, now with an ex-WWE performer in Puerto Rico
When Ric Flair took the ring with Andrade El Idolo for a 25-minute match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, it felt like the end of an era in the journey that began in Jim Crockett Promotion, progressed in WCW and then WWE before ultimately ending in TNA with a whimper, not a roar. Goodness, […] The post Ric Flair is at it again, now with an ex-WWE performer in Puerto Rico appeared first on ClutchPoints.
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/8/22)
WWE RAW will be broadcast live tonight from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. WWE has announced that the tournament to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will kick off tonight on RAW. As of the time of writing, no teams have been revealed. The WWE Events...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On What Triple H Told WWE Roster About 'New Way'
The Jarrett family currently has a better idea of what is going on in WWE than Vince McMahon. What a time to be alive. Jerry Jarrett, promoter of Continental Wrestling, USWA, and others, as well as father of current WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett, appeared at The Gathering in Charlotte, NC, and according to PWInsider, Jarrett spilled the details on a recent backstage meeting between new WWE head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque and the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Parking Lot Mystery Leads To Surprise Return On WWE Raw
It appears Dexter Lumis has returned to WWE. Following the main event bout between AJ Styles and The Miz on the 8/8 "WWE Raw" episode, cameras cut to cops detaining someone that resembled Lumis. Immediately after the segment, Indi Hartwell, the former kayfabe wife of Lumis, reacted on Twitter with...
wrestlinginc.com
CJ Perry On How Miro Reacted To Ultimatum Vince McMahon Gave Her
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana while in WWE, began her professional wrestling career as a manager for her real-life husband Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW. “The bottom line is Vince wanted me to wrestle,” Perry said, appearing on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette.” “… Vince called us into the office, and this was after [Miro and her] had split up because he was adamant. He was like, ‘You cannot be with Rusev anymore.’ When the “we want Lana” chants started, he was like, ‘That’s it. You have two choices: we can either do a relationship story, or you’re going to have to go back down to NXT to learn how to wrestle.’ … I was like, ‘I’ll do a relationship story; that’s cool.’
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For Superstar’s TV Return On SmackDown
Drew Gulak was reportedly supposed to return to WWE TV this past Friday on “SmackDown” in an angle involving The Viking Raiders and The New Day. According to Fightful Select, Gulak was going to be in a tag team match against The Raiders. Instead, Eric & Ivar went on to defeat Jim Mulkey & Tommy Gibson in a quick, squash match. The report didn’t make a note of Gulak’s tag partner for the planned match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Surprise Return Takes Place At The End Of WWE Monday Night Raw
Welcome back. There are a lot of wrestlers today and not all of them are in WWE or AEW. It can be interesting to see where those wrestlers wind up, as some of them will either debut or return to one of the bigger promotions. That can make for some very interesting moments, especially if the return is a surprise. That was the case this week as a familiar face came back to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
How Did Lex Luger's A&E Legends Special Do Compared To Kurt Angle's?
Even at 64 years old, Lex Luger can still be the "Total Package" when it comes to television ratings. Luger's "WWE Legends" special on A&E aired on Sunday evening and Wrestlenomics just released the viewership information for that episode, as well as "WWE Rivals" and "WWE Smack Talk." The Lex...
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Posts Cryptic Message About Pro Wrestling
Former WWE Superstar Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) shared a message this afternoon about pro wrestling. In the below post, Rotunda wrote how “Wrestling is not a love story, it’s a Fairy Tale for masochists.” He also noted several references, including demons who run for office, this past Thursday Glenn Jacobs (Kane) was re-elected as Mayor Of Knox County, The Rock, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, and “Honor Makes You Elite.”
wrestlinginc.com
Could Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman See Logan Paul As WWE Champion?
Many were skeptical of how YouTuber, athlete, and media personality Logan Paul would fare in WWE, but after his second match in the company at SummerSlam, many of those skeptics were silenced. Paul put on an impressive performance against The Miz, soaring off the ropes with aerial moves, delivering unique grapples, and ultimately coming out with the victory.
wrestlinginc.com
Did Dakota Kai And Iyo Sky Advance In The Women's Tag Team Tournament?
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament is officially underway, and on last night's "WWE Raw," we saw the first team advance. The first round contest saw reigning WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke team up with Tamina to take on the team of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky, who made their WWE returns and main roster debuts at WWE SummerSlam alongside their new leader, Bayley. This was the first time we had seen the duo as a tag team, but their debut together was certainly successful, as Kai and Sky picked up the victory against Brooke and Tamina.
wrestlinginc.com
Did WWE Raw Ratings Maintain High Numbers Following Last Week?
"WWE Raw" had some chaotic developments go down last night, but did viewership transfer over from last week's high set of numbers?. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for the 8/8 episode of "Raw" and last night's program had 1,957,000 million viewers on average, down 12% from last week. The key demographic experienced the same percentage drop as this week's episode. An average of 700,000 viewers aged 18-49 tuned in, giving "Raw" a 0.54 P18-49 rating.
