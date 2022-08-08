CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana while in WWE, began her professional wrestling career as a manager for her real-life husband Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW. “The bottom line is Vince wanted me to wrestle,” Perry said, appearing on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette.” “… Vince called us into the office, and this was after [Miro and her] had split up because he was adamant. He was like, ‘You cannot be with Rusev anymore.’ When the “we want Lana” chants started, he was like, ‘That’s it. You have two choices: we can either do a relationship story, or you’re going to have to go back down to NXT to learn how to wrestle.’ … I was like, ‘I’ll do a relationship story; that’s cool.’

