ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC

New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams

The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
NHL
NHL

Five prospects to watch at World Juniors

MONTREAL -- Five Canadiens prospects are participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which gets underway with preliminary-round play on Tuesday. The event will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton and is scheduled to conclude on August 20. Here's a look at the hopefuls you need to watch…
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
NHL

Three questions facing Boston Bruins

Marchand, McAvoy injuries, Montgomery's impact as new coach among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can the Bruins revisit...
NHL
NHL

Lightning top pick Howard 'loves to create offense'

BRANDON, Fla. -- When Isaac Howard arrived at Tampa Bay Lightning prospect development camp, he came straight from the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The first-round pick (No. 31) didn't have any hockey equipment with him. So he ended up using Nikita Kucherov's stick for the week. "He had the...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The New Jersey Devils#Iihf#Wjc#Rogers Place
Yardbarker

Three LA Kings prospects ready to compete in the 2022 World Juniors

As we journey our way through this slow period of the NHL calendar, the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton should provide some much-needed entertainment for our hockey minds. For the LA Kings, a team filled to the brim with high-end prospects, the World Juniors has become an excellent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Prospects to Watch at Rescheduled 2022 WJC

Back in December, Boston Bruins’ highly-touted prospect Fabian Lysell was selected for Team Sweden at the 2022 World Junior Championships. Unfortunately for Lysell and all the other players in the tournament, it was shut down after just four days due to a COVID-19 outbreak. After nearly nine months, the tournament will take place beginning Tuesday in Edmonton.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

2022 World Juniors Schedule, Groups, Rosters, Predictions & More

The 2022 World Junior Championship kicks off today in Edmonton and Red Deer after the originally scheduled event in December and January was rescheduled. As usual, the tournament will consist of 10 teams split into two groups. After a preliminary round-robin, the top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, which will take place on Aug. 17. The winners from those four matchups will reach the semifinals on Aug. 19 before the third-place and championship games are played on Aug. 20.
SPORTS
NHL

Four CBJ prospects to participate in 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that four prospects have been selected to participate in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, which runs from August 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. This year's tournament originally kicked off in December but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is composed of the best Under-20-year-old players in the world and consists of 10 countries split between two pools. F Kent Johnson will compete for Canada while D David Jiricek, LW Martin Rysavy and D Stanislav Svozil will suit up for Czechia.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Germany
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Flames prospect Matt Coronato named to Team USA for 2022 World Juniors (again)

Calgary Flames fans will probably cheering for the United States during the upcoming World Junior Championship tournament in Edmonton. That’s because one of the Flames’ top prospects, forward Matt Coronato, has been named to the United States’ roster for the tournament, and will be the only Flames prospect at the event.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 WJC Day 1 Preview

It isn’t how anybody expected, but the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) is once again about to commence in Edmonton, Alberta. Hockey in August is a rarity, but moving the WJC away from the holiday season may give it an added spotlight to some in the hockey world who have missed out before. If you want a quick rundown on the tournament, or if this is your first ever WJC experience, we here at The Hockey Writers want to help you get prepared with daily previews.
NHL
NHL

Tullio poised to impress Oilers after learning value of hard work

EDMONTON -- Tyler Tullio took a professional approach to his final year of junior hockey in anticipation of the upcoming season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (No. 126) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old forward had 86 points (42 goals, 44 assists) in 65 games as captain of Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League last season.
NHL
NHL

Canes Individual Game Tickets Available August 10

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that individual game tickets for all 2022-23 Hurricanes home games at PNC Arena will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 12:00 p.m. Ticket information for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series will be announced at a later date.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Hurricanes re-sign Martin Necas via two-year, $6M contract

As Chip Alexander noted for The News & Observer, Carolina Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said last Thursday that a deal with restricted free-agent forward Martin Necas was "going to get done" ahead of preseason training camp. Waddell was spot-on with that assessment. Per the NHL's website and...
RALEIGH, NC
Benzinga

Canopy's BioSteel Taps Another Professional Athlete - Hockey Star Connor Bedard

BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. revealed the latest addition to #TeamBioSteel with the signing of Connor Bedard, an elite rising hockey star and top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard intends to promote BioSteel through events, social media, trade marketing, and more as he supports his daily hydration routine with the brand’s lineup of zero sugar sports drinks. He will frequently be featured alongside fellow #TeamBioSteel athlete Connor McDavid, who he grew up watching and will join on the ice later this summer at the annual pre-season BioSteel NHL Camp.
NHL
NHL

Guidance from a countryman

MONTREAL -- It was around 1:30 a.m. in Slovakia when general manager Kent Hughes stepped up to the microphone to announce the first overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Knowing full well that Juraj Slafkovsky was in the running to be the top pick, people in the Central European country were obviously glued to their TVs, laptops and cell phones to see where he was headed.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy