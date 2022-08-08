ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams

The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
NHL
NHL

Five prospects to watch at World Juniors

MONTREAL -- Five Canadiens prospects are participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which gets underway with preliminary-round play on Tuesday. The event will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton and is scheduled to conclude on August 20. Here's a look at the hopefuls you need to watch…
HOCKEY
Boston

David Krejci explains why he returned to Bruins, NHL after year in Czech Republic

After a yearlong stint in his native Czech Republic, longtime Bruins center David Krejci is set to return to Boston. Krejci signed a one-year deal with the Bruins on Monday. He took a few weeks off from hockey after the IHF World Championships in June to clear his mind and discuss career options with his family. That’s when he decided to come back to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
NHL

Three questions facing Boston Bruins

Marchand, McAvoy injuries, Montgomery's impact as new coach among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can the Bruins revisit...
NHL
NHL

Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes

Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
NHL
NHL

Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'

Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
LONG BEACH, CA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Backup Goaltending Position Solidified with Halak

General manager Chris Drury did the inevitable by trading long-time New York Rangers’ backup, Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. To many, that move was easily predictable, but the part most questioned was who would replace him. That answer was found in veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak, who the Rangers inked to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Claude Giroux
NHL

Ducks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

The Ducks have released the club's 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, which includes 24 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle) will receive a 2022-23 season schedule courtesy of Bally Sports. The first 10,000 fans in...
SPORTS
NHL

Necas signs two-year contract with Hurricanes

Restricted free agent forward gets $6 million, had 40 points last season. Martin Necas signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3 million. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 40 points (14 goals, 26...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Bruins Sign Patrice Bergeron To One-Year Contract

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 8, that the team has signed forward Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 season worth $2.5 million, plus an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives. Bergeron, 37, is entering his 19th NHL season, all with the...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Six Ducks Prospects to Compete in 2022 World Junior Championship

Six Ducks prospects will represent their countries in the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning Tuesday in Edmonton. The tournament runs from Aug. 9 - 20, with all games scheduled for Rogers Place and televised live on NHL Network in the United States. The annual competition was originally set for its...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Network#Nhl Draft#Flames#Sap Center#Sharks#Philadelphia Flyers#The Senators On#Wells Fargo Center
NHL

Krejci on Return to Bruins: 'I'm Back Where I Belong'

That's exactly what he did last fall when he returned to his native Czechia to play for Olomouc HC. It was an opportunity to suit up in front of family and friends, while introducing his children to the culture that he grew up in as a kid in Sternberk. But...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Canes Individual Game Tickets Available August 10

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that individual game tickets for all 2022-23 Hurricanes home games at PNC Arena will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 12:00 p.m. Ticket information for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series will be announced at a later date.
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Zacha signs one-year contract with Bruins, avoids arbitration

Forward gets $3.5 million, had hearing scheduled for Thursday. Pavel Zacha signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Boston Bruins on Monday. The 25-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Thursday. He was traded to the Bruins by New Jersey Devils on July 13 for forward Erik Haula and had an NHL career-high 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 70 games last season.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Pacioretty of Hurricanes to have surgery, likely out first half of season

Forward will need six months to recover for torn Achilles, was acquired from Golden Knights on July 13. Max Pacioretty will have surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Wednesday. The 33-year-old forward was acquired by the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on July 13....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Germany
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NHL

Crouse's New Deal Cements His Long-Term Future in Arizona

Forward 'super excited' to help lead Coyotes in 2022-23 and beyond. It's been quite an offseason for Lawson Crouse. In addition to getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Claire, while on vacation in Paris, the 25-year-old winger signed a five-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes prior to his scheduled arbitration hearing on Monday. The deal comes on the heels of a career year for 'The Sheriff,' who logged 20 goals and 14 assists in 65 games last season.
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

SOCIAL BUZZ - 08.08.22

Huberdeau 'shows dedication' to Calgary with long-term deal - the richest in Flames history. by RYAN DITTRICK @ryandittrick / CalgaryFlames.com. For Jonathan Huberdeau, there was no other option. The Flames' newly acquired cornerstone winger has made a commitment to Calgary, signing an eight-year extension that carries an average annual value...
HOCKEY
NHL

Guidance from a countryman

MONTREAL -- It was around 1:30 a.m. in Slovakia when general manager Kent Hughes stepped up to the microphone to announce the first overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft. Knowing full well that Juraj Slafkovsky was in the running to be the top pick, people in the Central European country were obviously glued to their TVs, laptops and cell phones to see where he was headed.
NHL
NHL

Flyers extend their ECHL affiliation with Reading Royals

The Philadelphia Flyers, in conjunction with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, announced a multi-year affiliation agreement which will see Reading serve as the primary ECHL affiliate of the Flyers, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The affiliation agreement runs through the 2022-23 and 2023-24...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy