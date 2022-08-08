Read full article on original website
Rangers Get a Reasonably Priced Depth Forward in Vesey
The New York Rangers have lost a lot of key forwards in free agency, including Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano, and Kevin Rooney, and they may end up losing Tyler Motte too. They did sign Vincent Trocheck but couldn’t afford any other big signings. However, rumors have linked the team to free agent forward Jimmy Vesey, who spent his first three years in the NHL with them. (From “Islanders should honor Ed Westfall for helping lay dynasty’s foundation”, New York Post, 8/6/22) He could prove to be a solid bottom-six forward and he should do so at a reasonable price too.
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Darryl Sutter
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
NHL
Five prospects to watch at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Five Canadiens prospects are participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which gets underway with preliminary-round play on Tuesday. The event will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton and is scheduled to conclude on August 20. Here's a look at the hopefuls you need to watch…
NHL
Three questions facing Boston Bruins
Marchand, McAvoy injuries, Montgomery's impact as new coach among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can the Bruins revisit...
NHL
Lightning top pick Howard 'loves to create offense'
BRANDON, Fla. -- When Isaac Howard arrived at Tampa Bay Lightning prospect development camp, he came straight from the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The first-round pick (No. 31) didn't have any hockey equipment with him. So he ended up using Nikita Kucherov's stick for the week. "He had the...
NHL
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
The Ducks have released the club's 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, which includes 24 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle) will receive a 2022-23 season schedule courtesy of Bally Sports. The first 10,000 fans in...
NHL
Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes
Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
NHL
Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'
Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
NHL
State Your Case: Can Ovechkin score 50 again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Capitals forward can reach mark this season at age 37. Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season, the ninth time the Washington Capitals forward has reached the half-century mark in 17 NHL seasons. The Russia-born forward has 780 goals in 1,274 regular-season games, the third-highest goal...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Germany at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman praises U.S. defensemen, says staying alert will be vital in opening game. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team, which will play the...
NHL
Bruins Sign Patrice Bergeron To One-Year Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 8, that the team has signed forward Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 season worth $2.5 million, plus an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives. Bergeron, 37, is entering his 19th NHL season, all with the...
NHL
Canes Re-Sign Necas To Two-Year Contract
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal will pay Necas $2.5 million in the 2022-23 NHL season and $3.5 million in the 2023-24 NHL season.
NHL
Trouba named Rangers captain, first since McDonagh in 2018
"I told him I had goosebumps," Trouba said Tuesday after Drury, the Rangers general manager, handed him his No. 8 blue sweater with a 'C' stitched on the front. "Me and my wife laughed about that after because I didn't know what to say. But he told me, and I was excited."
NHL
Mailbag: Robertson's future, Islanders offseason, best in Metropolitan
Here is the Aug. 10 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you were given the keys to an expansion team, where would it be and how would you build the team? Flashy like Vegas? Slow and methodical build like Seattle? Or somewhere in between? -- @Rob_Oswald.
NHL
Arizona Coyotes fantasy projections for 2022-23
Keller most valuable overall player; Schmaltz worth monitoring in late rounds. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Arizona Coyotes. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Six Ducks Prospects to Compete in 2022 World Junior Championship
Six Ducks prospects will represent their countries in the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning Tuesday in Edmonton. The tournament runs from Aug. 9 - 20, with all games scheduled for Rogers Place and televised live on NHL Network in the United States. The annual competition was originally set for its...
NHL
Tullio poised to impress Oilers after learning value of hard work
EDMONTON -- Tyler Tullio took a professional approach to his final year of junior hockey in anticipation of the upcoming season. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fifth round (No. 126) of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old forward had 86 points (42 goals, 44 assists) in 65 games as captain of Oshawa in the Ontario Hockey League last season.
The Hockey Writers
2022 WJC Day 1 Preview
It isn’t how anybody expected, but the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC) is once again about to commence in Edmonton, Alberta. Hockey in August is a rarity, but moving the WJC away from the holiday season may give it an added spotlight to some in the hockey world who have missed out before. If you want a quick rundown on the tournament, or if this is your first ever WJC experience, we here at The Hockey Writers want to help you get prepared with daily previews.
NHL
Mesar 'happy to be' with friend, countryman Slafkovsky on Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Filip Mesar has a personal incentive to make it to the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens. After the 5-foot-10, 167-pound forward became the third Slovakia-born player selected in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft, when the Canadiens picked him at No. 26, the diminutive playmaker was lifted off his feet and engulfed in a bear hug by his good friend and fellow countryman, the No. 1 pick, also by Montreal, Juraj Slafkovsky. The New Jersey Devils selected Slovakia-born defenseman Simon Nemec at No. 2.
