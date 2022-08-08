Bowie trade days vendor talks 125 year old tradition

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — For 125 years, Second Monday Trade Days has been a very popular tradition among people and vendors.

“My business has been operating for 11 years. This is my 11th year going into it and I did this as a semi-retirement gig before I retired from work,” Eddie Boggs said.

Boggs, who describes his business as Eclectic Americana that offers a variety of custom cowboy knives and leather work, says ever since COVID, nothing has been the same with fewer people showing up. And now with the summer heat and inflation, it’s making things even harder.

“A lot of the people who would come out support the trade days just quit coming because everybody was so fearful of you know all the stuff that we been through and ever since COVID now you’ve got what’s going on right now with inflation it’s almost like a double gut punch,” Boggs said.

Vendors at Trade City want to encourage everyone to come and have an opportunity to walk through the different shops and see special items you’ve probably never seen before such as custom wood pieces, accessories, collectibles, and much more.

“It’s really great. The people, the locals come out to support. There’s people from Dallas, Wichita Falls, all over they come out and enjoy walking around. You know, you get a corn dog or a lemonade, and if you don’t buy anything you see things. I see a lot of things here that remind me of my childhood,” Boggs said.

Second Monday Trade Days will have more dates until the end of the year. So make sure you go support our local businesses.

