Yardbarker
NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams
The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Darryl Sutter
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2016 Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?
During his tenure as Boston Bruins general manager (GM), Don Sweeney has overseen eight NHL Entry Drafts. Drafting has not been a big strong point for Sweeney, a case in point is the 2015 botched three first-round picks where only Jake DeBrusk of the three has made an impact, while Zach Senyshyn requested a trade after spending a majority of his career in the minor leagues and Jakub Zboril has battled injuries as he tries to carve out a role on the Black and Gold’s defense.
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
Which pair of Pittsburgh Penguins superstars is the better "on-ice" duo?
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Target These 4 Dallas Stars in Kane Trade
Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane . At the time of this writing, the Stars still need to re-sign top restricted free agents (RFA) Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, so it would be challenging for them financially to bring in Kane before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Yet, with the future Hall of Famer being in the final year of his deal, this could be something that both teams explore before this upcoming season’s trade deadline passes.
Five prospects to watch at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Five Canadiens prospects are participating in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, which gets underway with preliminary-round play on Tuesday. The event will be held at Rogers Place in Edmonton and is scheduled to conclude on August 20. Here's a look at the hopefuls you need to watch…
The talent is there, but can Denis Gurianov finally take the next step?
The 2022-23 season will be pivotal for the 25-year-old forward, who has struggled with consistency over the course of his NHL career. 2021-22 stats: 11 goals, 20 assists and 31 points in 73 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $2.9 million. Performance evaluation. Gurianov had a...
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes
Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'
Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
Lightning top pick Howard 'loves to create offense'
BRANDON, Fla. -- When Isaac Howard arrived at Tampa Bay Lightning prospect development camp, he came straight from the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The first-round pick (No. 31) didn't have any hockey equipment with him. So he ended up using Nikita Kucherov's stick for the week. "He had the...
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
The Ducks have released the club's 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, which includes 24 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle) will receive a 2022-23 season schedule courtesy of Bally Sports. The first 10,000 fans in...
Necas signs two-year contract with Hurricanes
Restricted free agent forward gets $6 million, had 40 points last season. Martin Necas signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3 million. The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 40 points (14 goals, 26...
State Your Case: Can Ovechkin score 50 again?
NHL.com writers debate whether Capitals forward can reach mark this season at age 37. Alex Ovechkin scored 50 goals last season, the ninth time the Washington Capitals forward has reached the half-century mark in 17 NHL seasons. The Russia-born forward has 780 goals in 1,274 regular-season games, the third-highest goal...
Yardbarker
Three LA Kings prospects ready to compete in the 2022 World Juniors
As we journey our way through this slow period of the NHL calendar, the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championship in Edmonton should provide some much-needed entertainment for our hockey minds. For the LA Kings, a team filled to the brim with high-end prospects, the World Juniors has become an excellent...
Bruins Sign Patrice Bergeron To One-Year Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, August 8, that the team has signed forward Patrice Bergeron to a one-year contract through the 2022-23 season worth $2.5 million, plus an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives. Bergeron, 37, is entering his 19th NHL season, all with the...
Top prospects for Boston Bruins
Lysell, Studnicka on cusp, Beecher likely to start in AHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Boston Bruins, according to NHL.com. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy breakdown]
Trouba named Rangers captain, first since McDonagh in 2018
"I told him I had goosebumps," Trouba said Tuesday after Drury, the Rangers general manager, handed him his No. 8 blue sweater with a 'C' stitched on the front. "Me and my wife laughed about that after because I didn't know what to say. But he told me, and I was excited."
Mailbag: Robertson's future, Islanders offseason, best in Metropolitan
Here is the Aug. 10 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you were given the keys to an expansion team, where would it be and how would you build the team? Flashy like Vegas? Slow and methodical build like Seattle? Or somewhere in between? -- @Rob_Oswald.
Six Ducks Prospects to Compete in 2022 World Junior Championship
Six Ducks prospects will represent their countries in the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning Tuesday in Edmonton. The tournament runs from Aug. 9 - 20, with all games scheduled for Rogers Place and televised live on NHL Network in the United States. The annual competition was originally set for its...
