NHL Offseason Grades for All 32 Teams
The 2022-23 NHL season won’t begin for another two months, but the majority of offseason moves have already been made. Other than a few last-minute depth signings and the fate of Nazem Kadri, we now have a clear idea of what each roster will look like this season. An offseason is evaluated based on an organization’s execution of a strategy that helps the team improve on the ice in 2022-23 and in future seasons.
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Darryl Sutter
Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter is the reigning Jack Adams Award winner.
Top "On-Ice" Duo in Penguins History
Which pair of Pittsburgh Penguins superstars is the better "on-ice" duo?
NHL
The talent is there, but can Denis Gurianov finally take the next step?
The 2022-23 season will be pivotal for the 25-year-old forward, who has struggled with consistency over the course of his NHL career. 2021-22 stats: 11 goals, 20 assists and 31 points in 73 games. Contract: One year remaining at a cap hit of $2.9 million. Performance evaluation. Gurianov had a...
NHL
Three Lucky Long Island Dads Win 'Ultimate Hockey Dad'
Hockey dads were nominated by their kids, received special visits from Sparky the Dragon on Tuesday. The New York Islanders Ultimate Hockey Dad program, presented by Cardworks Acquiring, allowed fans to submit a summary as to why their dad is the "Ultimate Hockey Dad." While there are too many great hockey dads to count, three winners were chosen, and they each received a special visit from Sparky the Dragon at their homes on Tuesday.
NHL
Three questions facing Boston Bruins
Marchand, McAvoy injuries, Montgomery's impact as new coach among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Boston Bruins. [Bruins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Can the Bruins revisit...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Backup Goaltending Position Solidified with Halak
General manager Chris Drury did the inevitable by trading long-time New York Rangers’ backup, Alexandar Georgiev to the Colorado Avalanche. To many, that move was easily predictable, but the part most questioned was who would replace him. That answer was found in veteran netminder Jaroslav Halak, who the Rangers inked to a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.
NHL
Lightning top pick Howard 'loves to create offense'
BRANDON, Fla. -- When Isaac Howard arrived at Tampa Bay Lightning prospect development camp, he came straight from the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The first-round pick (No. 31) didn't have any hockey equipment with him. So he ended up using Nikita Kucherov's stick for the week. "He had the...
NHL
Ducks Announce 2022-23 Promotional Schedule
The Ducks have released the club's 2022-23 Promotional Schedule, which includes 24 giveaway and theme nights at Honda Center. To kick off the season, all fans in attendance on Opening Night (Oct. 12 vs. Seattle) will receive a 2022-23 season schedule courtesy of Bally Sports. The first 10,000 fans in...
NHL
Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes
Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
NHL
Canes Re-Sign Necas To Two-Year Contract
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has re-signed forward Martin Necas to a two-year, $6 million contract. The deal will pay Necas $2.5 million in the 2022-23 NHL season and $3.5 million in the 2023-24 NHL season.
NHL
Mailbag: Robertson's future, Islanders offseason, best in Metropolitan
Here is the Aug. 10 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you were given the keys to an expansion team, where would it be and how would you build the team? Flashy like Vegas? Slow and methodical build like Seattle? Or somewhere in between? -- @Rob_Oswald.
NHL
Six Ducks Prospects to Compete in 2022 World Junior Championship
Six Ducks prospects will represent their countries in the 2022 World Junior Championship, beginning Tuesday in Edmonton. The tournament runs from Aug. 9 - 20, with all games scheduled for Rogers Place and televised live on NHL Network in the United States. The annual competition was originally set for its...
NHL
Arizona Coyotes fantasy projections for 2022-23
Keller most valuable overall player; Schmaltz worth monitoring in late rounds. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Arizona Coyotes. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
Trouba congratulated by teammates after being named Rangers captain
Panarin, Zibanejad among those to rally around defenseman on social media. The 28-year-old defenseman was named the Rangers' first captain since defenseman Ryah McDonagh, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 26, 2018. "It's a huge honor, and it's something that means something, especially here in this...
NHL
Crouse signs five-year contract with Coyotes, avoids arbitration
Lawson Crouse signed a five-year contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 25-year-old forward was a restricted free agent and avoided a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Monday. "It's a great feeling, the feeling of being wanted somewhere for that amount of time is...
NHL
Salminen Choosing Different Path | FEATURE
The Finnish forward is set to play in the NCAA with the University of Connecticut in 2022-23. Samu Salminen has his eyes set on the National Hockey League. Taken in the third round, 68th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Devils, the Finnish native will make his way to North America next season to join the University of Connecticut.
NHL
Three questions facing Anaheim Ducks
Klingberg's impact, similar production from Terry, Zegras among unknowns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Anaheim Ducks. [Ducks 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What impact will John Klingberg...
NHL
Canes Individual Game Tickets Available August 10
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that individual game tickets for all 2022-23 Hurricanes home games at PNC Arena will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 12:00 p.m. Ticket information for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series will be announced at a later date.
NHL
Bergeron's fire still strong, ready to do 'something special' with Bruins
37-year-old center returns to Boston for 19th season, teams up with Krejci again. It was right after Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins had their season end, losing in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference First Round, that the 37-year-old center started thinking about his future.
