David Garrett Ford, 65, of Thompson’s Station, passed away Aug. 3, 2022. He was born in Nashville to the late Robert and Wilma Ford. At a young age, David moved with his family to Franklin. He graduated from Franklin High School before joining the U.S. Navy, where he served for seven years. He then used his Navy benefits to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. David was an electrical engineer and traveled the U.S. working on the installation of manufacturing plant equipment. He spent his retired years working for Ford Roofing.

