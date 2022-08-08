Read full article on original website
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: David Garrett Ford
David Garrett Ford, 65, of Thompson’s Station, passed away Aug. 3, 2022. He was born in Nashville to the late Robert and Wilma Ford. At a young age, David moved with his family to Franklin. He graduated from Franklin High School before joining the U.S. Navy, where he served for seven years. He then used his Navy benefits to earn his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. David was an electrical engineer and traveled the U.S. working on the installation of manufacturing plant equipment. He spent his retired years working for Ford Roofing.
williamsonherald.com
High Hopes & Hops fundraiser set for Aug. 30
Tickets and sponsorships are now available for High Hopes Development Center’s eighth annual High Hopes & Hops fundraising event at Yee-Haw Brewing Company. The event will be held Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Yee-Haw Brewing Company is at 423 Sixth Ave. S. in Nashville. Originally created by High...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade registration open
Registration is now open for the 2022 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. Register by visiting the Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade page on www.eventbrite.com. The parade theme is “A Franklin Christmas.”. For the second year, the Franklin Kiwanis Club is partnering with the...
williamsonherald.com
Lehman to retire as Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee president
Ellen Eskind Lehman, who more than 30 years ago founded, established and has grown The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) as a philanthropic force that has contributed more than $1.1 billion to nonprofit organizations across the nation, has announced she will retire as the nonprofit organization’s president at the end of 2022.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion
For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
williamsonherald.com
AbleVoices Summer Photography Club earns 12 fair ribbons
The 2022 AbleVoices Summer Photography Club has announced participants won 12 ribbons at the Williamson County Fair Cultural Arts Photography Competition. The club visited scenic locations weekly throughout Middle Tennessee. The photographers with disabilities enjoyed shooting a variety of subjects and spending time together. They also learned the steps involved to enter the competition, including selecting, editing, printing, labeling and mounting their photos.
williamsonherald.com
County fair continues this week with promo days
The Williamson County Fair’s nine days of fun kicked off Friday, and this week is full of more exciting events and exhibits, capped by a special tribute on Saturday, the fair’s final day. Fairgoers Monday are encouraged to pay it forward to help less fortunate residents via the...
williamsonherald.com
Fairview Chamber of Commerce joins Williamson, Inc.
The Fairview Chamber of Commerce has unified with Williamson, Inc., Williamson County’s chamber of commerce and office of economic development. Williamson, Inc. was founded in October of 2012, bringing together the Williamson County-Franklin Chamber of Commerce, the Brentwood Cool Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Cool Springs Chamber of Commerce.
williamsonherald.com
Waves' Brews & Grooves to feature 2 up-and-coming country artists
Waves, Inc. will host an evening of music featuring original songs and covers by Sam Blasko and Rachel LaRen during its fall fundraising concert, Brews & Grooves, at Franklin’s Curio Brewing Company. The concert will start at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15. The cost of admission will be $30...
williamsonherald.com
Franklin High School fishing team sends duo to national championship
Franklin High School senior Carson Winn and Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Grant Thomas will participate in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors from Aug. 11-13. The partners will travel to Lake Hartwell, South Carolina to compete against 274 other teams for...
