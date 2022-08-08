Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
What Was Lex Luger Charged With Following Miss Elizabeth’s Tragic Death?
A look at why Lex Luger wasn't charged in the death of Miss Elizabeth, who died in 2003. The post What Was Lex Luger Charged With Following Miss Elizabeth’s Tragic Death? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
stillrealtous.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar has been in the professional wrestling business for decades now and throughout the course of his career he’s faced off against some of the biggest names the industry has to offer. On the road to Survivor Series in 2017, Brock Lesnar was the Universal Champion, and it...
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Why Kevin Owens And Other WWE Stars Have Been Off TV
Kevin Owens was absent from WWE Raw last week, but with Triple H now taking over WWE creative fans have wondered if the change could be a good thing for Owens. Fightful Select reports that they haven’t heard anything about Owens being injured. Instead it’s being reported that creative plans are being cooked up for Kevin Owens moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Being Considered For Big Character Change
For decades Vince McMahon has been directing the course of WWE, but now that he’s retired and a new regime is in charge changes are being made. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and according to PWInsider, T-Bar may be getting repackaged under the new regime. It’s not clear at this point in time exactly what that could mean, but there’s been speculated that T-Bar could once again start working under the name he previously used in NXT, Dominik Dijakovic.
Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
PWMania
Video Footage of Spot That Injured Carmella at WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears like WWE superstar Carmella was injured on Saturday night at a live event. The video below shows the incident. Belair was doing a punch spot with Asuka in the corner while waiting for Carmella to enter the ring. Belair did a moonsault to evade the onslaught as Carmella got back in. Carmella lost her balance, rolled out of the ring, and never returned to complete the match.
ComicBook
WWE Reportedly Axed Absent Superstar's SmackDown Return
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continued this past Friday on SmackDown. The final moments of the show saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett make their surprise return to the company, with Kross attacking upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Champion challenger Drew McIntyre. Scarlett would then approach the squared circle occupied by The Bloodline, placing an hour glass on the the ring, symbolically setting Kross's sights on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While Kross's reemergence was the only return on the show, original plans had another absent star making his way back to WWE television.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Fired From WWE
Former head of talent relations for WWE, John Laurinaitis, has reportedly left the company quietly after Vince McMahon and he were accused of misconduct in the media, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. His departure took place within the previous week or so, and only a select few people were...
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
Tamina Snuka: Anyone Would Love To Join The Bloodline
Tamina Snuka is ready, willing, and able if she is called upon to help out her family. The second-generation Pro Wrestler and thirteen-year WWE Veteran Tamina Snuka is ready to join The Bloodline if the opportunity presents itself. Tamina was a guest on the Out of Character Podcast and spoke about the potential and being ready for it if the time is right.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho On What Surprised Him About Vince McMahon Stepping Down
It’s been two weeks since Vince McMahon retired from his posts as WWE CEO, Chairman, and Head of Creative, and some within wrestling are still in shock over the development. Among them is AEW star Chris Jericho, who worked for McMahon in WWE for nearly 20 years and always considered the two close.
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Get Repackaged Soon
Karrion Kross, Scarlett, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai aren’t the only stars from NXT that are expected to get pushed on the WWE main roster. According to PWInsider, there has been discussion about repackaging T-Bar (also known as Donovan Dijak or Dominik Dijakovic in NXT). According to the report, his name has recently been mentioned several times.
