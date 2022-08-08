ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The Cocoa Tigers ready to roar again on the gridiron in 2022

By Jeff Gardenour
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltITN_0h8Z5Ln500

Photo courtesy of Cocoa Football Facebook

COCOA, FLORIDA – If there is one sure thing about high school football on the Space Coast, it’s that the Cocoa Tigers will come out roaring.

A small school in Central Brevard, Cocoa has become the preeminent power in Central Florida when counting the seven-county area of Indian River, Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia and Lake.

The Tigers have built a dynasty of sorts since 2008, winning four state titles (2008-10, 2016) and finishing as runner-up three times (2017-18, 2021). Last year, Cocoa finished 11-2 and lost to Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons, 21-19, in the Class 4A state championship.

Cocoa’s only other loss came to Class 8A state champion Venice , during the regular season.

The Tigers should once again contend for a state title with four returning offensive starters, eight returning defensive starters and five key transfers.

“We feel like we have an excellent team, and we need to keep building our championship habits to reach our ultimate goal: a state championship,” said Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider, a former star UCF quarterback who is entering his fifth season at the helm.

Cocoa has some huge holes to fill in its quest for another state championship run. The biggest one is the graduation of star quarterback Davin Wydner, who passed for a single-season school record 3,529 yards and 22 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound signal-caller spurned numerous college offers to walk on at Ole Miss.

Also graduated are leading rusher OJ Ross, who rushed for 1,883 yards and 37 TDs; and the top five receivers from 2021, including Jamaryae Robinson, who caught a team-leading 72 balls for 1,323 yards and seven TDs. Ross signed with Tennessee Tech, and Robinson went to Missouri State.

But any concerns about a drop-off in Cocoa’s offense was alleviated with five key transfers. New to the team and expected to make a big impact right away are senior quarterback Blake Boda (6-4, 189), who last season passed for 2,021 yards and 18 TDs and rushed for 197 yards and four scores with Daytona Beach Seabreeze ; senior running back Anthony Bridgewater, who rushed for 271 yards and 2 TDs with Rockledge ; and junior wide receiver Ric’Darious Farmer, who caught 47 passes for 1,051 yards and 18 TDs with Holy Trinity Episcopal .

The Tigers also added transfer offensive linemen: sophomore Jaquez Joiner (6-3, 260) from Holy Trinity, and junior Johnathan Joiner (6-2, 275) from Space Coast .

The Joiners will team with returning junior starters Damian Seymour (6-5, 320), who had 29 pancake blocks in 2021; and Xavier Solis (6-2, 315), 48 pancake blocks, to form a massive offensive line for the Tigers.

Other returning offensive starters are senior wide receivers Ky’on Calhoun and Jaden Edgecombe.

Cocoa, however, may be more talented on defense. The Tigers return brothers Samadrae Hawkins (5-11, 225), a linebacker who last season had a whopping 169 tackles; and Cedrick Hawkins (6-1, 177), a defensive back and Ohio State commit who had 117 tackles.

Cedrick Hawkins is the marquee name in a deep and talented secondary at Cocoa. Joining him are returning senior returning starters Caleb Dobbs, an Eastern Michigan commit; Jordan Holmes, who had 54 tackles last year; and Jameer Smith.

The Tigers also will be tough again up front with returning junior starters Davarrius Robertson (6-1, 267), who had 49 tackles and six sacks last year; and Loren Ward (6-3, 268), who had 51 stops and seven sacks; and senior D’Andrevius Dorsey.

Returning on special teams for Cocoa are senior Alex Ramirez, kicker/punter; Cedrick Hawkins, punt returner; Edgecombe, holder; and Chris Robinson, long snapper.

“We have athleticism and depth,” Schneider said.

Cocoa also will play in a new district this school year: 2 Suburban, District 12 with fellow Brevard schools Astronaut , Palm Bay , Space Coast and Titusville . But Tigers’ athletic director Mark Carstens also put together a brutal non-district schedule to prepare the squad for the postseason.

The Tigers will face five 2021 playoff teams: Orlando Jones , Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas , Melbourne , Seminole , and rival Rockledge .

St. Thomas Aquinas, a perennial power, won the Class 7A state title. Jones made it to the Class 6A state semifinals. Seminole advanced to the Class 8A regional finals.

Mel-Hi made it to the Class 7A regional finals, while Rockledge advanced to the Class 5A regional semifinals.

“As a competitor, we always want to play the best competition,” Schneider said. “We need to concentrate on what we can control, and every week work hard to be the best student-athletes and make our families, school, and city proud of us.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Is Shocked By 1 Coaches' Poll Vote

It was pretty much the usual suspects at the top of the 2022 USA Today preseason coaches poll: Alabama received 64 votes, Georgia six, Ohio State five... but one surprise team received a first-place vote: The Texas Longhorns. The reveal comes from Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. The college football world...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Georgia Stands Out Early For Nation’s No. 1 QB in 2026

After a highly decorated middle school career, Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis out of Carrollton (Ga.) is set to make his high school debut on August 12th. While he is new to the high school football scene, Lewis is someone that has generated plenty of buzz on the recruiting trail. With nearly two-dozen ...
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Orlando Jones
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter

Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Roar#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Cocoa Tigers#Ucf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy