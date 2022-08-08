The Cocoa Tigers ready to roar again on the gridiron in 2022

Photo courtesy of Cocoa Football Facebook

COCOA, FLORIDA – If there is one sure thing about high school football on the Space Coast, it’s that the Cocoa Tigers will come out roaring.

A small school in Central Brevard, Cocoa has become the preeminent power in Central Florida when counting the seven-county area of Indian River, Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia and Lake.

The Tigers have built a dynasty of sorts since 2008, winning four state titles (2008-10, 2016) and finishing as runner-up three times (2017-18, 2021). Last year, Cocoa finished 11-2 and lost to Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons, 21-19, in the Class 4A state championship.

Cocoa’s only other loss came to Class 8A state champion Venice , during the regular season.

The Tigers should once again contend for a state title with four returning offensive starters, eight returning defensive starters and five key transfers.

“We feel like we have an excellent team, and we need to keep building our championship habits to reach our ultimate goal: a state championship,” said Cocoa coach Ryan Schneider, a former star UCF quarterback who is entering his fifth season at the helm.

Cocoa has some huge holes to fill in its quest for another state championship run. The biggest one is the graduation of star quarterback Davin Wydner, who passed for a single-season school record 3,529 yards and 22 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound signal-caller spurned numerous college offers to walk on at Ole Miss.

Also graduated are leading rusher OJ Ross, who rushed for 1,883 yards and 37 TDs; and the top five receivers from 2021, including Jamaryae Robinson, who caught a team-leading 72 balls for 1,323 yards and seven TDs. Ross signed with Tennessee Tech, and Robinson went to Missouri State.

But any concerns about a drop-off in Cocoa’s offense was alleviated with five key transfers. New to the team and expected to make a big impact right away are senior quarterback Blake Boda (6-4, 189), who last season passed for 2,021 yards and 18 TDs and rushed for 197 yards and four scores with Daytona Beach Seabreeze ; senior running back Anthony Bridgewater, who rushed for 271 yards and 2 TDs with Rockledge ; and junior wide receiver Ric’Darious Farmer, who caught 47 passes for 1,051 yards and 18 TDs with Holy Trinity Episcopal .

The Tigers also added transfer offensive linemen: sophomore Jaquez Joiner (6-3, 260) from Holy Trinity, and junior Johnathan Joiner (6-2, 275) from Space Coast .

The Joiners will team with returning junior starters Damian Seymour (6-5, 320), who had 29 pancake blocks in 2021; and Xavier Solis (6-2, 315), 48 pancake blocks, to form a massive offensive line for the Tigers.

Other returning offensive starters are senior wide receivers Ky’on Calhoun and Jaden Edgecombe.

Cocoa, however, may be more talented on defense. The Tigers return brothers Samadrae Hawkins (5-11, 225), a linebacker who last season had a whopping 169 tackles; and Cedrick Hawkins (6-1, 177), a defensive back and Ohio State commit who had 117 tackles.

Cedrick Hawkins is the marquee name in a deep and talented secondary at Cocoa. Joining him are returning senior returning starters Caleb Dobbs, an Eastern Michigan commit; Jordan Holmes, who had 54 tackles last year; and Jameer Smith.

The Tigers also will be tough again up front with returning junior starters Davarrius Robertson (6-1, 267), who had 49 tackles and six sacks last year; and Loren Ward (6-3, 268), who had 51 stops and seven sacks; and senior D’Andrevius Dorsey.

Returning on special teams for Cocoa are senior Alex Ramirez, kicker/punter; Cedrick Hawkins, punt returner; Edgecombe, holder; and Chris Robinson, long snapper.

“We have athleticism and depth,” Schneider said.

Cocoa also will play in a new district this school year: 2 Suburban, District 12 with fellow Brevard schools Astronaut , Palm Bay , Space Coast and Titusville . But Tigers’ athletic director Mark Carstens also put together a brutal non-district schedule to prepare the squad for the postseason.

The Tigers will face five 2021 playoff teams: Orlando Jones , Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas , Melbourne , Seminole , and rival Rockledge .

St. Thomas Aquinas, a perennial power, won the Class 7A state title. Jones made it to the Class 6A state semifinals. Seminole advanced to the Class 8A regional finals.

Mel-Hi made it to the Class 7A regional finals, while Rockledge advanced to the Class 5A regional semifinals.

“As a competitor, we always want to play the best competition,” Schneider said. “We need to concentrate on what we can control, and every week work hard to be the best student-athletes and make our families, school, and city proud of us.”