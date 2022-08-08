ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily News

Wife of ‘duck sauce killer’ wants gun charges against her dropped, citing husband’s suicide note

The wife of the late ‘duck sauce killer’ wants her husband’s suicide note to be used as evidence to get the gun possession case against her dropped, a letter filed by her lawyer in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday reveals. Dorothy Hirsch alleges her spouse, Glenn Hirsch made it clear in his last, rambling missive that any firearms found in her Briarwood home were his and his alone. “I want to ...
longisland.com

MS-13 Members Sentenced for Killing Victim with Machetes

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced today that Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison and 27-year-old William Reyes-Fuentes, of Uniondale, was sentedced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano. Varela and Reyes-Fuentes pleaded...
longisland.com

Attorney General Announces Guilty Plea of Hempstead Woman Who Stole Deceased Mother’s Pension Benefits

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Hempstead resident Cynthia Rozzell for stealing over $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, Mary Garrett, by the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) between May 2014 and May 2020. Rozzell pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree before the Honorable Judge William Little in Albany County Court, with sentencing expected on October 4, 2022. Judge Little issued a restitution order for $240,000.
greenwichfreepress.com

GPD: $300K Bond for Stamford Man Charged with Violating Protective Order

Greenwich Police arrested a Stamford man on Aug 3 on a charge of Violation of Protective Order, a class D Felony. Police say George Vukel, 42, turned himself in on an outstanding warrant stemming from an incident on July 19 in which he violated a protective order by sending electronic messages to the protected party.
NBC New York

Yonkers City Worker Charged in Death of 16-Year-Old Boy

The Yonkers man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy with his van and driving away faced a judge in Westchester County late last week, prosecutors said. A felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident was filed against Stephen Dolan, a 46-year-old man from Yonkers, according to the county DA's office.
