21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York Exclusive
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Register Citizen
Stamford man charged in attempted murder case sentenced to four years for probation violation
STAMFORD — A city man awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday after he plead guilty to violating his probation twice. Jeff Etienne, 25, was accused of violating his probation on two separate occasions in 2019, according to his probation officer.
Wife of ‘duck sauce killer’ wants gun charges against her dropped, citing husband’s suicide note
The wife of the late ‘duck sauce killer’ wants her husband’s suicide note to be used as evidence to get the gun possession case against her dropped, a letter filed by her lawyer in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday reveals. Dorothy Hirsch alleges her spouse, Glenn Hirsch made it clear in his last, rambling missive that any firearms found in her Briarwood home were his and his alone. “I want to ...
longisland.com
MS-13 Members Sentenced for Killing Victim with Machetes
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced today that Luis Alejandro Varela, age 24, of Mineola, was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison and 27-year-old William Reyes-Fuentes, of Uniondale, was sentedced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of Carlos Rivas-Majano. Varela and Reyes-Fuentes pleaded...
Suffolk prosecutors to retry Ann Marie Drago for criminally negligent homicide
Drago was previously found guilty of driving over and killing anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriguez during an argument.
Police: Woman unhappy with sandwich arrested for threatening deli worker
Authorities say Lanette Howard, 26, was upset over how her sandwich was being made at the Bedford Hills Deli and Convenience Store on Babbitt Road.
NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested
Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.
Man, 66, arrested on murder charge more than 2 decades after Bronx woman’s death
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on a murder charge Monday more than two decades after a Bronx woman’s death. Gregory Fleetwood, now 66, allegedly killed Jasmine Porter, 36, in 1996, police said. He was identified and charged because of advancements in DNA testing, an NYPD spokesman said. Porter was found unconscious with […]
$50K bail remains for Westchester mom accused of misdemeanor
Elizabeth Weinstein was remanded to Westchester County Jail for a competency exam July 4.
Man charged with slashing Yonkers officers during domestic incident
Patrick Reddon, 37, who police say is homeless, is charged with attempted assault and burglary.
Attempted murder suspect caught after escape from Bronx precinct
Police say a 23-year-old attempted murder suspect escaped out of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx on Monday.
Suspect in custody for 14 break-ins across Suffolk County
A suspect is in custody in connection to over a dozen burglaries across Suffolk County.
Suffolk DA: 4 people arrested in retail theft ring garnering over $1 million a year in profits
Four people have been arrested in a major retail theft ring in Suffolk County.
Hempstead Woman Admits To Hiding Mom's Death, Stealing $240K In Pension Benefits
A New York woman is facing prison time after admitting that she hid her mother’s death for years in order to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in her teacher pension benefits. Long Island resident Cynthia Rozzell, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
longisland.com
Attorney General Announces Guilty Plea of Hempstead Woman Who Stole Deceased Mother’s Pension Benefits
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the guilty plea of Hempstead resident Cynthia Rozzell for stealing over $240,000 in pension benefits issued to her deceased mother, Mary Garrett, by the New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) between May 2014 and May 2020. Rozzell pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Second Degree before the Honorable Judge William Little in Albany County Court, with sentencing expected on October 4, 2022. Judge Little issued a restitution order for $240,000.
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD: $300K Bond for Stamford Man Charged with Violating Protective Order
Greenwich Police arrested a Stamford man on Aug 3 on a charge of Violation of Protective Order, a class D Felony. Police say George Vukel, 42, turned himself in on an outstanding warrant stemming from an incident on July 19 in which he violated a protective order by sending electronic messages to the protected party.
NBC New York
Yonkers City Worker Charged in Death of 16-Year-Old Boy
The Yonkers man accused of killing a 16-year-old boy with his van and driving away faced a judge in Westchester County late last week, prosecutors said. A felony charge for leaving the scene of a fatal accident was filed against Stephen Dolan, a 46-year-old man from Yonkers, according to the county DA's office.
Police: 4 wanted in daylight shooting in Queens, 1 injured
Police are looking for four suspects linked to a shooting in Queens Monday.
Register Citizen
Norwalk police: Man 3 times broke into apartment of woman who had protective order against him
NORWALK — A Stamford man was charged Friday with breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her multiple times this summer while she had a protective order against him, according to police. Norwalk police served Michael McFarlane, 29, of Stamford, with three arrest warrants on Friday while he...
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
Woman punches subway rider in the face, says ‘I hate Mexicans’ in Brooklyn attack: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman slugged a subway rider in the face in Brooklyn on Monday morning, police said. She sat down next to the 41-year-old victim on a Q train at the Newkirk Avenue train station, then, without provocation, repeatedly punched the victim, officials said. The bruised victim, who also suffered a […]
