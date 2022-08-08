Read full article on original website
publicradiotulsa.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
KOCO
Oklahoma drivers feel financial impact of inflation with car insurance
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma drivers are feeling the negative financial impacts of inflation with car insurance. One local agency said this is due to shortage issues. They explained since there is already a shortage of supplies and car inventory, inflation has caused a ripple effect on all of these factors.
Arsonist damages more than 60 acres across three OK counties
Fire investigators continue to find more clues as they investigate suspected arson across three Oklahoma counties, believed to be the cause of at least a dozen fires.
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Calling All Photographers to the Fair
When you think of the Oklahoma State Fair you often think of funnel cakes, music, and art. This year there's a creative art photography competition. Cody Yount with the OK County OSU Extension stopped by L.O. with budding photographer Karson Potter, to share details of this fun event. For more...
Council approves $500-million in revenue bonds for Oklahoma turnpike expansion
The Council of Bond Oversight approved $500 million in revenue bonds for financing ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike expansions projects.
okcfox.com
Southwest Power Pool issues resource advisory beginning Tuesday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Oklahoma's power grid operator, is issuing a resource advisory beginning at noon on Tuesday with an anticipated end of 10 p.m. Wednesday. This Resource Advisory is being declared due to hot weather and resource availability uncertainty. Resource advisories do not...
publicradiotulsa.org
Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches
The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
Evergy to purchase 199 megawatt wind farm in western Oklahoma
Evergy has announced it will purchase a 199-megawatt wind farm from Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy with a purchase price of about $250 million.
okcfox.com
'The turnover has been huge': Oklahoma schools dealing with mass exodus of teachers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As schools open their doors to kids, there is a mass exodus of teachers fleeing Oklahoma classrooms for good. FOX 25 put a call out to educators leaving the profession to learn what is driving them to the breaking point. "It's not the kids. The...
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
State of Oklahoma sues ClassWallet over handling of emergency federal education funds
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The state of Oklahoma has filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet, a company the state contracted with to distribute emergency federal education funds during the Covid-19 pandemic. Oklahoma paid ClassWallet millions of dollars of GEER funds for their services, a federal audit found more than $650,000...
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
‘I’m so mad’ : RAGE for Our Daughters collective gathers in Oklahoma City to oppose outlawing abortion
With the official reversal of Roe v Wade in June, a group of outraged Oklahoma artists and supporters sought out an outlet to express their outrage at the turn of events in a meaningful way.
okcfox.com
The kids are not all right: Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — From economic prosperity to mental health, a new Kids Count survey shows Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being. The Kids Count survey, put together by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, uses 16 categories to determine child well-being. The data comes from federal government statistical agencies and samples, with the date range from 2016 to 2020.
KTUL
Hay shortage could make beef scarce in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s brutal droughts have brought havoc on crops. But when farms suffer, ranches suffer too. One of the most important crops in America is not corn, wheat, or barley, but hay. When grass dies in the winter, farm animals have to eat something. The...
okcfox.com
Ryan Walters accuses April Grace of lying during state superintendent debate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace faced-off in a debate at Fox 25's studio as they work to secure the Republican nomination for state superintendent. They two are in a primary runoff. Voters will decide which one wins the nomination on Aug. 23.
okcfox.com
Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Abortion providers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small group gathered across the street from Planned Parenthood in Tulsa last month. Some dressed in T-shirts with “abortion must be abolished” and “murdering babies is not right” printed across the back. They listened to a man reading from the...
Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
