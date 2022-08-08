ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma State
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Calling All Photographers to the Fair

When you think of the Oklahoma State Fair you often think of funnel cakes, music, and art. This year there's a creative art photography competition. Cody Yount with the OK County OSU Extension stopped by L.O. with budding photographer Karson Potter, to share details of this fun event. For more...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Southwest Power Pool issues resource advisory beginning Tuesday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Oklahoma's power grid operator, is issuing a resource advisory beginning at noon on Tuesday with an anticipated end of 10 p.m. Wednesday. This Resource Advisory is being declared due to hot weather and resource availability uncertainty. Resource advisories do not...
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Proposed rule by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could 'negatively impact' Oklahoma farms, ranches

The Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association said a proposed rule by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service could negatively impact Oklahoma farms and ranches. According to the FWS, the proposal would change language under the Endangered Species Act to help improve conservation and recovery efforts of ESA-listed species as growing impacts from climate change and invasive species disrupt native biodiversity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

The kids are not all right: Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — From economic prosperity to mental health, a new Kids Count survey shows Oklahoma ranks near the bottom in terms of child well-being. The Kids Count survey, put together by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, uses 16 categories to determine child well-being. The data comes from federal government statistical agencies and samples, with the date range from 2016 to 2020.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Hay shortage could make beef scarce in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s brutal droughts have brought havoc on crops. But when farms suffer, ranches suffer too. One of the most important crops in America is not corn, wheat, or barley, but hay. When grass dies in the winter, farm animals have to eat something. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Ryan Walters accuses April Grace of lying during state superintendent debate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Wednesday, Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace faced-off in a debate at Fox 25's studio as they work to secure the Republican nomination for state superintendent. They two are in a primary runoff. Voters will decide which one wins the nomination on Aug. 23.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Outlawing abortion in Oklahoma: Abortion providers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A small group gathered across the street from Planned Parenthood in Tulsa last month. Some dressed in T-shirts with “abortion must be abolished” and “murdering babies is not right” printed across the back. They listened to a man reading from the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma files lawsuit against company over alleged breach of contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma leaders have filed a lawsuit against a company accused of breach of contract. They said the state hired the company Class Wallet to distribute COVID-19 education funds during the pandemic. The lawsuit comes after federal auditors said Oklahoma failed to properly track COVID-19 relief money.
OKLAHOMA STATE

