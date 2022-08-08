ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

The Community News

A look inside the two middle schools

The rapid growth in the Aledo ISD has led to the need for ever more facilities needed to educate increasing numbers of students. In 2019, Aledo ISD voters approved issuing bonds to, among other things, renovate the existing Aledo Middle School, build a second middle school, and transition what was McAnally Intermediate School into an elementary school.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Opportunities to Serve and Resources

The Connections Mentoring Program of Aledo ISD helps to empower youth in our community to make positive life choices that enable them to maximize their potential. The mentoring program uses adult volunteers to commit to supporting, guiding, and being a friend to a young person for a period of at least one year. By becoming part of the social network of adults and community members who care about the youth, the mentor can help youth develop and reach positive academic, career, and personal goals.
ALEDO, TX
The Community News

Meet the Teachers

All Aledo Elementary Schools will host "Meet the Teacher" on Monday, Aug. 15. Parents are requested to use the following schedule if possible to prevent overcrowding at a particular time:. A-G: 2-3 p.m. H-N: 3:30-4:30 p.m. O-Z: 5-6 p.m.
ALEDO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts still searching for teachers as students return

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Summer break is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still scrambling to hire teachers."I had no idea what to expect," said Frank Pittenger, who stopped by a Dallas ISD job fair.It's been decades since he worked as a teacher, but with his ESL certification, he got an offer on the spot."I'm gonna get hired, after about an hour," said Pittenger.Across the state, there have been dire warnings of a teacher shortage."I know schools are struggling with this trying to open," said State Representative Gary VanDeaver at a hearing of the Texas House Public Education...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue

Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
FORT WORTH, TX
Tom Handy

Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in Years

Texas has no income tax but property taxes are usually a complaint from homeowners. This year, Dallas City Council wants to give homeowners a break. A Dallas homeowner with a $410,000 single-family home would have a property tax bill of $2,123 under the new proposal - this is a saving of $79. This 2.75% decrease is the largest decrease in 37 years.
DALLAS, TX
Tom Handy

City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington ISD launches new safety alert system

Arlington schools increase security this year with a new safety alert system and website for parents and students. Good Day talked to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos about that site that's going live a week before school starts.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.

A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound restricts outdoor watering

The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that “it’s time to get real about reducing water usage.”. The town is now entering a modified version of Stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan, according to the town news release. On top of the established Stage 2 requirements, the town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs

AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum.  There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform.   Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Plano ISD names seven new principals

New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Oncor Earned a Lot of Dough While Texas Fried

It’s not the Observer’s job to tell you it’s hot. At this point, it’s not even news. What is interesting though, is how Oncor, Dallas-based and and Texas’ largest energy delivery company, increased revenue because of it. According to an Aug. 4 press release, the...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Former Southwest Airlines attendant successfully sues carrier, union for $5.4 million over abortion criticism firing

A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been awarded millions in damages after filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and her former flight attendant union claiming she was wrongfully terminated for messages she sent to union leaders about their participation in a demonstration that in part supported abortion rights. The...
DALLAS, TX

