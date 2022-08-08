Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The Community News
A look inside the two middle schools
The rapid growth in the Aledo ISD has led to the need for ever more facilities needed to educate increasing numbers of students. In 2019, Aledo ISD voters approved issuing bonds to, among other things, renovate the existing Aledo Middle School, build a second middle school, and transition what was McAnally Intermediate School into an elementary school.
The Community News
Opportunities to Serve and Resources
The Connections Mentoring Program of Aledo ISD helps to empower youth in our community to make positive life choices that enable them to maximize their potential. The mentoring program uses adult volunteers to commit to supporting, guiding, and being a friend to a young person for a period of at least one year. By becoming part of the social network of adults and community members who care about the youth, the mentor can help youth develop and reach positive academic, career, and personal goals.
The Community News
Meet the Teachers
All Aledo Elementary Schools will host "Meet the Teacher" on Monday, Aug. 15. Parents are requested to use the following schedule if possible to prevent overcrowding at a particular time:. A-G: 2-3 p.m. H-N: 3:30-4:30 p.m. O-Z: 5-6 p.m.
North Texas school districts still searching for teachers as students return
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Summer break is nearly over, and school districts across Texas are still scrambling to hire teachers."I had no idea what to expect," said Frank Pittenger, who stopped by a Dallas ISD job fair.It's been decades since he worked as a teacher, but with his ESL certification, he got an offer on the spot."I'm gonna get hired, after about an hour," said Pittenger.Across the state, there have been dire warnings of a teacher shortage."I know schools are struggling with this trying to open," said State Representative Gary VanDeaver at a hearing of the Texas House Public Education...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Narrow Teacher Shortage Gap; Retention Still Significant Issue
Teachers across North Texas are hard at work, readying their classrooms as the start of school inches closer for more students. Teachers, like just about everyone else in the workforce, are hard to find. But an increasing number of district leaders are saying they're ready. From Sunnyvale ISD to Hurst-Euless-Bedford...
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in Years
Texas has no income tax but property taxes are usually a complaint from homeowners. This year, Dallas City Council wants to give homeowners a break. A Dallas homeowner with a $410,000 single-family home would have a property tax bill of $2,123 under the new proposal - this is a saving of $79. This 2.75% decrease is the largest decrease in 37 years.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
Fort Worth proposes slightly lower property tax rate as property values continue rise
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth proposed its new budget Tuesday afternoon, aiming to lower the property tax rate by 2 cents as property values continue rising. The proposed tax reduction is to 71.25 cents per $100 valuation, meaning someone with a $200,000 home would pay $1,425 to the city in property taxes.
fox4news.com
Arlington ISD launches new safety alert system
Arlington schools increase security this year with a new safety alert system and website for parents and students. Good Day talked to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos about that site that's going live a week before school starts.
dallasexpress.com
Local Cities Considered Wealthiest in U.S.
A North Texas city continues its decade-long trend of being voted one of the wealthiest cities in the U.S., leaping a spot as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex’s economy sizzles. Frisco jumped to the third sport this year after landing in fourth place in 2021, according to data provider HomeSnacks.
Flower Mound restricts outdoor watering
The town of Flower Mound announced Tuesday that “it’s time to get real about reducing water usage.”. The town is now entering a modified version of Stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan, according to the town news release. On top of the established Stage 2 requirements, the town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
starlocalmedia.com
Plano ISD names seven new principals
New campus administrative appointments made over the summer were introduced to the Board of Trustees at an Aug. 2 school board meeting. The district has welcomed seven new principal appointees and 34 newly appointed assistant principals.
Former North Texas mayor, land developer husband sentenced for public corruption convictions
The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after the federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55,...
How to get every possible discount at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The 2022 edition of the State Fair of Texas starts its 24-day run in Dallas' Fair Park on September 30, with music, games, and food. But what we're here for is discounts. There are a multitude of discount ticket options and deals being offered by the State Fair and other entities, meaning there's no reason you should ever pay full price.
Dallas Observer
Oncor Earned a Lot of Dough While Texas Fried
It’s not the Observer’s job to tell you it’s hot. At this point, it’s not even news. What is interesting though, is how Oncor, Dallas-based and and Texas’ largest energy delivery company, increased revenue because of it. According to an Aug. 4 press release, the...
Houston Chronicle
Former Southwest Airlines attendant successfully sues carrier, union for $5.4 million over abortion criticism firing
A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant has been awarded millions in damages after filing a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines and her former flight attendant union claiming she was wrongfully terminated for messages she sent to union leaders about their participation in a demonstration that in part supported abortion rights. The...
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious award
In 2011, Dallas billionaire Lyda Hill pledged to give away most of her billion-dollar fortune. It's a pledge she is doing her best to keep, and her generosity has been recognized this week.
