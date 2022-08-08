ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys R Us open again inside Macy’s in the San Diego area

By Jeremiah Martinez
 2 days ago

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy company, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.

According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including at least five spots in the San Diego area all the way from Escondido down to Chula Vista.

In a July announcement, the retailer said the stores will begin opening in late July and rolling out through Oct. 15. The in-store shops range from 1,000 square feet in some locations while others can be as large as 10,000 square feet.

The larger locations are expected to be at Macy’s flagship stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and San Francisco.

Macy’s previously said that the stores could add an additional 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer an “even wider assortment of products.”

The toy brand returned to Macy’s as part of a partnership with WHP Global, which acquired the Toys R Us brand in March 2021.

Here are the Toys R Us locations that are open in California, according to Macy’s:

  • Sacramento
  • Stockton
  • Modesto
  • West Covina
  • Montebello
  • Fairfield
  • Brea
  • Cerritos
  • Walnut Creek
  • Daly City
  • Santa Ana
  • Palmdale
  • San Mateo
  • Westminster
  • Palo Alto
  • San Bernardino
  • San Jose
  • Montclair
  • Fresno
  • Downey
  • Visalia
  • San Diego – Fashion Valley
  • National City – Plaza Bonita
  • Chula Vista – Chula Vista Center
  • Carlsbad -Shoppes At Carlsbad
  • Escondido – North County Fair
  • San Francisco
  • Santa Clara
  • Costa Mesa

According to Macy’s, there are in-store Toys R Us shops in Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey and New York City.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

