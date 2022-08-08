ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Married Couple Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Didn’t Bond Over Their Fame

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Daryl Hannah and her husband, Neil Young , have much in common as some of the biggest stars in the ’70s and ’80s. Hannah is a talented actor who has appeared in several hit movies; Young is a respected and talented musical genius.

While it’s easy to see how these achievements and shared fame may have brought the couple closer , Hannah and Young bonded over other things entirely.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young had a secret wedding years ago

Hannah and Young met in 2014 while Young was married to his wife of 34 years, Pegi Young. According to Rolling Stone , Young filed for divorce in July 2014 in San Mateo, California.

A few months later, Hannah and Young began seeing each other. The duo dated for four years before secretly tying the knot. According to The Mirror , Hannah and Young exchanged vows in two separate ceremonies, one on Young’s yacht in Washington State and the other in California.

While the duo never officially confirmed their supposed union , Hannah and Young’s close friends and family appeared to congratulate them. Hannah also shared a cryptic post on her social media pages hinting at a possible union.

Later that year, Young confirmed the nuptials, calling the Splash actor his “wife” when posting a video for the song “Ohio.” He wrote, “My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on. Hannah shared a link to the video on her Instagram.

The union marked the third time the legendary singer has tied the knot. His first marriage was to Susan Acevedo in 1968, which ended after two years. He dated Carrie Snodgress for five years but never married. Hannah, on her end, has been linked to several high-profile names like John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jackson Browne.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young didn’t bond over their fame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NV8bG_0h8Z4fDI00
Married couple Daryl Hannah and Neil Young in 2018 | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Young and Hannah may be celebrities, but their renown isn’t what got them talking. According to People , the actor and rocker bonded over their love of nature and volunteerism. The outlet noted that the couple led an anti-Keystone XL pipeline march in Washington D.C.

A source close to the two told the publication that Young and Hannah were both passionate about the environment. “They bonded over their activism,” the source noted. Hannah has a weekly video blog titled DHLoveLife , where she speaks about sustainable solutions.

As of 2006, the actor’s home ran on solar power and was built with green materials. In 2006, she and 350 farmers confronted the authorities over their attempt to bulldoze the largest barn farm in the U.S. Young is also a vocal advocate for the welfare of small farmers. He co-founded the benefit concert Farm Aid in 1985.

What are Hannah and Young famous for?

Young rose to fame as a member of Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young and did some successful solo projects. CSNY was successful during its tenure, but the group almost always argued. Young’s relationship with the other members became strained.

Young then decided to pursue a solo career, releasing a pair of albums in 1970 and 1971. His albums After the Gold Rush and Harvest are considered his strongest albums to date. He is still heavily involved in music to this day.

Hannah’s first acting role came in 1978 in the supernatural horror film The Fury . Her acting repertoire cuts across the board as she has appeared in action films like Blade Runner and Kill Bill: Volume 1 and romantic comedies like Summer Lovers . She appeared in Netflix’s Sense8 , playing Angelica Turing.

RELATED: Neil Young Wants His Music Off Spotify Because of Joe Rogan’s Coronavirus Vaccine Misinformation: ‘They Can Have Rogan or Young. Not Both’

Comments / 23

Jesse Jones
2d ago

I trust what Ronnie van zant said southern man don't need him around any how

Reply
10
Buffalo Chip
2d ago

Wow her stock really dropped over the years. From JFK Jr to Neil Young ... lololololol

Reply
6
Sue Garb
2d ago

They look like they're homeless.

Reply(1)
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Ohio State
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Young
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Pegi Young
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
Carrie Snodgress
Person
Jackson Browne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#The Rolling Stones#Monsters Of Rock#Rolling Stone#Mirror#Splash
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie

Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley’s Ex-Linda Thompson Redesigned Some of the Most Iconic Rooms in Graceland

Elvis Presley‘s longtime girlfriend, Linda Thompson, was integral to the entertainer’s history. Thompson was the King of Rock and Roll’s longtime companion. She also helped breathe new life into Presley’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, TN. Thompson helped design some of the now-iconic and beloved details within the home’s interior. These touches remain in the home …
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking

4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy