Married Couple Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Didn’t Bond Over Their Fame

Daryl Hannah and her husband, Neil Young , have much in common as some of the biggest stars in the ’70s and ’80s. Hannah is a talented actor who has appeared in several hit movies; Young is a respected and talented musical genius.

While it’s easy to see how these achievements and shared fame may have brought the couple closer , Hannah and Young bonded over other things entirely.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young had a secret wedding years ago

Hannah and Young met in 2014 while Young was married to his wife of 34 years, Pegi Young. According to Rolling Stone , Young filed for divorce in July 2014 in San Mateo, California.

A few months later, Hannah and Young began seeing each other. The duo dated for four years before secretly tying the knot. According to The Mirror , Hannah and Young exchanged vows in two separate ceremonies, one on Young’s yacht in Washington State and the other in California.

While the duo never officially confirmed their supposed union , Hannah and Young’s close friends and family appeared to congratulate them. Hannah also shared a cryptic post on her social media pages hinting at a possible union.

Later that year, Young confirmed the nuptials, calling the Splash actor his “wife” when posting a video for the song “Ohio.” He wrote, “My wife Daryl and I put this video together for you to reflect on. Hannah shared a link to the video on her Instagram.

The union marked the third time the legendary singer has tied the knot. His first marriage was to Susan Acevedo in 1968, which ended after two years. He dated Carrie Snodgress for five years but never married. Hannah, on her end, has been linked to several high-profile names like John F. Kennedy Jr. and Jackson Browne.

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young didn’t bond over their fame

Married couple Daryl Hannah and Neil Young in 2018 | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Young and Hannah may be celebrities, but their renown isn’t what got them talking. According to People , the actor and rocker bonded over their love of nature and volunteerism. The outlet noted that the couple led an anti-Keystone XL pipeline march in Washington D.C.

A source close to the two told the publication that Young and Hannah were both passionate about the environment. “They bonded over their activism,” the source noted. Hannah has a weekly video blog titled DHLoveLife , where she speaks about sustainable solutions.

As of 2006, the actor’s home ran on solar power and was built with green materials. In 2006, she and 350 farmers confronted the authorities over their attempt to bulldoze the largest barn farm in the U.S. Young is also a vocal advocate for the welfare of small farmers. He co-founded the benefit concert Farm Aid in 1985.

What are Hannah and Young famous for?

Young rose to fame as a member of Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young and did some successful solo projects. CSNY was successful during its tenure, but the group almost always argued. Young’s relationship with the other members became strained.

Young then decided to pursue a solo career, releasing a pair of albums in 1970 and 1971. His albums After the Gold Rush and Harvest are considered his strongest albums to date. He is still heavily involved in music to this day.

Hannah’s first acting role came in 1978 in the supernatural horror film The Fury . Her acting repertoire cuts across the board as she has appeared in action films like Blade Runner and Kill Bill: Volume 1 and romantic comedies like Summer Lovers . She appeared in Netflix’s Sense8 , playing Angelica Turing.

