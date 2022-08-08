Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Family IDs man, 21, fatally shot in Otsego by deputies, blames lax initial response
Family on Monday identified the man who was shot to death in an Otsego neighborhood over the weekend by deputies who the Sheriff's Office said were threatened by him with a knife. Jordyn J. Hansen, 21, was fatally wounded about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 12300 block of NE. 72nd...
redlakenationnews.com
Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election
When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT launches Bear Tracks automated shuttle project in White Bear Lake
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Innovative technology that will move Minnesota forward in its goal of providing safe, accessible transportation options in the state has come to the city of White Bear Lake, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A low-speed, driverless, electric, multi-passenger shuttle called Bear Tracks is...
redlakenationnews.com
New group launches effort to gain 'parental rights' on Minnesota school boards
ST. PAUL -- A new group calling itself the Minnesota Parent Alliance rallied at the state capitol Thursday. Dozens of supporters showed up for the gathering. Some carried signs with images of LGBTQ flags crossed out, or “CRT” (Critical Race Theory) crossed out as well as school board candidate signs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
Comments / 0