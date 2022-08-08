ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election

When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
MINNETONKA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT launches Bear Tracks automated shuttle project in White Bear Lake

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Innovative technology that will move Minnesota forward in its goal of providing safe, accessible transportation options in the state has come to the city of White Bear Lake, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A low-speed, driverless, electric, multi-passenger shuttle called Bear Tracks is...
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Wright County, MN
Wright County, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Otsego, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy