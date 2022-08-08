Fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are looking into what caused a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

Officials say the victim was 44-year-old, Shaun Vincent Thomas from Cleveland, Ohio. Thomas and a group of other bikers were traveling north on I-270. That’s when he lost control and crashed. Thomas was found dead at the scene.

The police are still looking into the cause of the crash

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.