Frederick, MD

Fatal motorcycle crash in Frederick County

By Jonathan Rizk
DC News Now
 2 days ago

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are looking into what caused a fatal motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

Officials say the victim was 44-year-old, Shaun Vincent Thomas from Cleveland, Ohio. Thomas and a group of other bikers were traveling north on I-270. That’s when he lost control and crashed. Thomas was found dead at the scene.

The police are still looking into the cause of the crash

