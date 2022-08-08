ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ Has a ‘Longer’ Runtime Than the First 2 Films

By Sarah Little
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

The Guardians will go on one last journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters in 2023. Many interviews with the cast and crew hint that the third film will be the final time fans see this group of oddballs together. So fans should prepare for lots of tears, especially since the runtime of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is supposedly long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToL6I_0h8Z4A2t00
James Gunn and Chris Pratt | Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Marvel released the first footage from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ at SDCC 2022

During Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige presented the audience with the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer . Unfortunately, Marvel Studios has not released this footage to the public. But thanks to some heroes inside of Hall H, we know the events that transpire in the video.

Per ComicBook.com , the trailer begins with the Ravagers, shockingly including 2014 Gamora, capturing the Guardians. Seeing Gamora throws Peter off, but she’s not the woman he fell in love with. As fans know, this version of Gamora is the one that appeared in Avengers: Endgame .

Peter tells Gamora, “You were everything to me. I thought you were gone, but you’re here, and I miss you.” And she reminds him that she is not the same person as his Gamora. She even calls him the wrong name at one point.

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 footage includes the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as High Revolutionary. Also, the days of teenage Groot are gone, and we’re back to adult Groot. And the audience saw Rocket Raccoon as a baby.

James Gunn teases the upcoming MCU film

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at SDCC 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn previewed the movie and teased its runtime.

“This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more emotional movie than the other two movies,” he explained. “And it’s a longer movie than the other two movies — it’s bigger in every way.”

Guardians of the Galaxy has a runtime of 122 minutes. And Guardians of the Galaxy 2 has a runtime of 137 minutes. Since the third film is still in post-production, Gunn’s statement might change. But it sounds like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be over two hours long.

Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula, added, “It was emotional making it, for sure. There was, of course, so much fun in the film and seeing fun sequences where the emotion isn’t so heavy, but oh , there are scenes where the emotion is heavier than it’s ever been in the Guardians world. It was hard to get through some of it.”

“It definitely feels like the most epic,” Gillan shared. “It’s complex, and the characters are having to deal with that. It’s very emotional for all of them. And then we’re also dealing with the fact that this is the end of an era of sorts, and so there’s a lot of emotion.”

Everything we know about ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Zoe Saldaña as Gamora , Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Revolutionary, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

James Gunn directed and wrote the third film.

The movie’s synopsis reads, “Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.”

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 premieres in theaters on May 5, 2023.

RELATED: ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Finds Its Director in ‘Shang-Chi’ Boss Destin Daniel Cretton

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Gives Cassie Lang a Comic-Accurate Costume

Scott Lang's daughter is going to be a full-grown superhero when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first official poster for Ant-Man 3 was revealed by Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development & Concept Artist Andy Park ahead of the big Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The art features Ant-Man, Wasp, and Cassie Lang in their superhero attire as Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror looms large in the background. While most fans may have been focused on our first official look at Kang the Conqueror, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster also places Cassie Lang in a comic-accurate Stinger costume.
MOVIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
MOVIES
NME

Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’

Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Pom Klementieff
Person
James Gunn
Person
Will Poulter
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Sean Gunn
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Chris Pratt
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Runtime#Hall H
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga Joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ Sequel

Lady Gaga has made it official. She’ll be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the Oscar-winning, $1 billion-grossing, 2019 Warner Bros. hit based on the DC villain. In June, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the musician was in early talks to join the sequel, which will be a musical. On Thursday, Gaga took to her Twitter account to raise the curtain on her appearance in Joker 2 — now called Joker: Folie à deux — alongside Phoenix with a short animated teaser.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Sets Release Date for 'Joker 2''Joker...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix, Out in 2024

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga has finally confirmed that she will co-star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel. A day after Warner. Bros announced that Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive Oct. 4, 2024 — exactly five years after the first film’s release — the singer affirmed her long-rumored co-starring role in the movie in a tweet: Joker: Folie à Deux10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022 The teaser is soundtracked by a big band rendition of the pop standard “Cheek to Cheek,” a song that lends its title to Lady Gaga’s first duet album with...
MOVIES
EW.com

Kevin Smith says it's 'baffling' that Warner Bros. canceled Batgirl but not The Flash

Among all the many questions that were raised by Warner Bros.' sudden cancellation of its Batgirl movie last week, one of the hardest to answer is why the studio is still going ahead with its The Flash movie with controversial star Ezra Miller. Filmmaker and nerd guru Kevin Smith called the decision "baffling" on the latest episode of his podcast Hollywood Babble-On.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Jon Favreau Warned Russo Bros. Against Killing Iron Man in ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Would ‘Devastate’ Audiences

Click here to read the full article. The Russo Brothers had to convince one MCU helmer to let them kill off an Avenger. During a Vanity Fair video interview, Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the “pressure” they received from “Iron Man” director and “Avengers: Endgame” actor Jon Favreau after he read the script in which Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifices himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin). “Part of the pressure came from Jon Favreau, who called us up after he read the script. And said to us, ‘Are you guys really going to kill Iron Man?'” Anthony Russo explained. Joe...
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch 'I Am Groot': Where to Stream the Bite-Sized 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Spinoff Series

Since his first appearance in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, we've seen the lovable Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He is also set to appear in the upcoming film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is slated for a May 2023 release date. If that seems too far away, don’t worry, you’ll get to see more of the adorable little tree creature in his own show called I Am Groot.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit

The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
ENTERTAINMENT
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
111K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy