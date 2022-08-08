Måneskin’s Damiano David Said Elvis Presley’s ‘If I Can Dream’ Has a ‘Very Contemporary’ Meaning

Måneskin is an Italian rock band that is heavily influenced by classic rock. Måneskin’s Damiano David explained what his band wanted to accomplish with their cover of Elvis Presley ‘s “ If I Can Dream .” In addition, he said the song had a “very contemporary” meaning.

Elvis Presley | Frank Carroll/Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Måneskin’s Damiano David wanted to show off ‘the sweet side of Elvis’ Presley with his band’s cover

Måneskin is an Italian rock band that has performed covers of many classic songs, most notably “Beggin'” by The Four Seasons. “It’s one of the coolest things you can do,” David told NME in 2022. “When you write a song and then publish it, it’s not yours anymore. You’ve gifted it to everyone.”

The band contributed a cover of “If I Can Dream” to Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis . “We were talking about it with Baz Luhrmann, who had this really cool, super-smart idea, because it would have been so easy to give us an up-tempo song and go super rock-ish,” David told NME in 2022. “He saw that between the lines that we were going to be able to give something else to show the sweet side of Elvis.”

RELATED: This Singer Said Elvis Presley Was a ‘Good Person’ Because of 1 Thing He Did When He Recorded Songs

Måneskin’s Damiano David said his band covered Elvis Presley’s ‘If I Can Dream’ ‘at the right moment’

David revealed what he thought of “If I Can Dream.” “The meaning of the song is very contemporary: ‘If I can dream of a better land / Where all my brothers walk hand in hand,'” he said. “It’s about uniting, it’s about peace, freedom, and happiness, and it’s coming out at the right moment.”

David had a strong reaction to Måneskin’s “If I Can Dream.” “We’re really proud of what we did, and to be part of this project,” he said. “I have a feeling it’s going to be amazing.”

RELATED: Elvis Presley Made 1 of His Girlfriends Promise to Sing Rock Songs and Now She’s in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

How ‘If I Can Dream’ and its parent album performed on the charts in the United States

Elvis’ “If I Can Dream” became a hit during the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll ‘s comeback era. It charted at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 , staying on the chart for 13 weeks. The track appeared on the live album Elvis . The album never charted on the Billboard 200 .

Måneskin’s version of “If I Can Dream” appeared on the soundtrack of the movie Elvis . The album features contributions from other artists such as Doja Cat, Eminem, and Dr. Dre. The soundtrack peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200, remaining on the chart for five weeks thus far.

The film Elvis is also a hit. According to Box Office Mojo , the movie has earned more than $31 million during its opening weekend. So far, it has made over $251 million worldwide.

“If I Can Dream” seemed to resonate in the 1960s and David thinks it resonates today.

RELATED: A Song With ‘Offensive’ Lyrics Written for an Elvis Presley Movie Wasn’t Released for Over 35 Years