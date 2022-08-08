ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country Music Singer Thomas Rhett’s Net Worth

By Eryn Murphy
 2 days ago

Country singer Thomas Rhett is known for his hit songs and family life. Over the course of his career, Rhett has released countless studio albums, won multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, and toured all across the country promoting his work. Here’s a look at Rhett’s expansive career and his net worth .

Thomas Rhett | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

What is Thomas Rhett’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Rhett’s net worth is $5 million. Rhett released his first album in 2013, and he has since released a total of six studio albums.

He released his most recent studio album, Where We Started , on April 1, 2022. The album features collaborations with musical artists Katy Perry , Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard, and Russell Dickerson.

In a recent interview with Esquire , Rhett shared why he decided to release Where We Started instead of his planned follow-up album Country Again: Side B .

“It was in early 2021 where I thought we were still recording for Side B , and then I got back on the road. We had this whole plan of, ‘We’re going to play 10 songs off of Side A for our first concert and it’s going to be freaking awesome. Everyone’s going to be on the same page as me. Everyone’s still sad. We’re all still in our feelings,'” Rhett shared.

He continued, “And it was the complete opposite. After the first night of the show, me and the band stayed up until almost four in the morning rearranging the set list.”

Touring is how country artists like Thomas Rhett make most of their money

When it comes to singer-songwriters, touring is typically the most lucrative part of their field compared to streaming and album purchases.

Speaking with Esquire, Rhett shared that while touring is important, he has changed how he manages his career because of his family life and to protect his mental and physical health.

“No, it’s freaking scary. I’m not going to lie about it and say that everything’s roses all day. I have to do a better job at saying no, even if it sounds like it’s the most incredible opportunity in the world. That also then helps my wife and I’s conversation of going, ‘These are the things I’ve said yes to. I want you to know what’s happening so that when it does get there it’s never a shock for anybody,'” said Rhett.

He added, “The worst thing in the world is being like, ‘By the way, at 6:30 tomorrow morning I have to do X.’ And it’s just like, ‘Well I have to do X. How are the girls going to get to school?’ Then it’s chaos. Somebody’s got to cancel something.”

The singer has a ‘passion’ for making music

Behind Rhett’s success in the country music industry is his “passion” for making music. While Rhett has managed to release six albums within 10 years, he has also written songs for other artists and still has more music to share.

“I do know that I love to make music and I love to make a lot of it. I hate looking at 1,000 songs [on my computer] just sitting there. Songs that the world needs to hear. That’s where my driving passion comes from. It’s not just a thing of more . It’s that I think these need to happen,” Rhett told Esquire.

