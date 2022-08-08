ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 hospitalized after being hit by U-Haul at end of Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival

By Peggy Gallek, Laura Morrison, Ed Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Emergency crews were called to a Cleveland park after a U-Haul truck hit a food stand and at least three people, police confirmed.

A driver reportedly hit another vehicle, rammed through multiple vendor tables and hit pedestrians after accidentally hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

Officials confirm that three people were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at Roberto Clemente Park, 3690 Seymour Avenue.

Earlier Sunday, the park held the 52nd Annual Cleveland Puerto Rican Parade and Festival and Cleveland police confirmed vendors were cleaning up from the event when the incident took place. The 64-year-old driver of the truck was reportedly on site trying to help with cleanup as well.

EMS said those injured include a 30-year-old man and two women in their 40s. One person reportedly suffered burns after a grease fryer was overturned in the incident. Police said the truck also damaged other equipment before coming to a stop on a fence on the edge of the park.

