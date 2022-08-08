ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Crews investigate cause of fire at new Sumner Co. courthouse

By Bethany Davison, Olivia Michael
 2 days ago
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin late Sunday night.

The fire started at about 8 p.m. Sunday and was brought under control within a few hours. The courthouse is still under construction. It's located near the downtown square.

"We do know from representatives on site that they had a large load of roofing materials on the roof of the building, because that's the phase of the project they are currently in right now," said Gallatin Fire Chief, Jeff Beaman.

The fire was contained to the roof of the building, Beaman said.

Witnesses reported seeing lightning right before the fire started.

"The investigation will look into that. We'll work with the National Weather Service to determine if maybe a lightning strike did occur in this area and could that have contributed to the fire," Beaman said.

Multiple agencies assisted with this fire, including Gallatin Police Dept., Sumner EMS, Hendersonville Fire Dept., Number One Volunteer Fire, Gallatin Volunteer Fire, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Sumner County Fire Buffs Rehab.

Chief Beaman said there were approximately 55 fire personnel on scene helping to put out this fire.

