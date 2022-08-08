Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
klkntv.com
Nebraska transportation seeks public review for improvement program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2023-26 is now available for public review and comment. Copies of the proposed program will be available in each of the eight district offices and online. The program lists all highway and transit projects that will be using...
klkntv.com
‘We are starting to fall apart’: Nebraska crops will not be ‘sweating’ as long this year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crops like corn and soybeans can sweat like humans do. In fact, one acre of corn can release up to 4,000 gallons of water into the atmosphere per day. Over the years, farming throughout the midwest has changed from growing wheat to now planting more warm-season crops, such as corn and soybeans.
klkntv.com
After a cool day, we start to warm back up
Monday was a much needed day. We saw temperatures that were 5 to 10 degrees below average, dewpoints that were in the 50s, and a light breeze. It was a pretty nice day!. Of course, it’s August in Nebraska so those kinds of days are few and far between. We get back to reality on Tuesday and especially Wednesday.
