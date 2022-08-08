ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska transportation seeks public review for improvement program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The proposed Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2023-26 is now available for public review and comment. Copies of the proposed program will be available in each of the eight district offices and online. The program lists all highway and transit projects that will be using...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

After a cool day, we start to warm back up

Monday was a much needed day. We saw temperatures that were 5 to 10 degrees below average, dewpoints that were in the 50s, and a light breeze. It was a pretty nice day!. Of course, it’s August in Nebraska so those kinds of days are few and far between. We get back to reality on Tuesday and especially Wednesday.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy