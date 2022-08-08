Anne Heche will be charged with a misdemeanor if her blood results show that she was intoxicated following an investigation into the scary car crash on Friday, August 5. An LAPD officer told HollywoodLife that an investigation into the driver and crash was still underway. “Today we got an update that there is an ongoing investigation pending a blood result. If it shows that the driver was intoxicated, they will be charged with a misdemeanor hit and run. The case will be presented to the city district attorney’s office,” the LAPD officer said. Though the LAPD official could not confirm this to be Anne Heche, HollywoodLife.com has independently confirmed that the driver, in this case, is in fact, Anne.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO