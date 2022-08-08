Read full article on original website
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
Ellen DeGeneres Reacts To Ex Anne Heche’s Tragic Car Crash: ‘I Don’t Want Anyone To Be Hurt’
Ellen DeGeneres, 64, has finally reacted to Anne Heche‘s shocking car crash that left her in a coma in the hospital with severe burns. The former talk show host, who dated the actress from 1997 until 2000, responded to questions as she was out in Santa Barbara, California, with a friend on Monday, August 8. When asked about how her former girlfriend was doing, Ellen responded only briefly. “We are not in touch with each other, so I would not know,” she said, per the Daily Mail. “I don’t want anyone to be hurt.”
Fox News
Anne Heche's best friend and son visit her at hospital, provide insight into day of crash
Just after the news broke that actress Anne Heche has not "regained consciousness" and is in a coma following her car crash last week, Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, and best friend Heather Perry, were seen at the hospital where Anne is being treated. The two were spotted embracing and looking exhausted.
Anne Heche won't spend 'any significant time' in jail for fiery crash, expert says
Anne Heche likely won't spend "any significant time" in jail after she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles on Friday. Heche, 53, will most likely be charged with hit-and-run along with reckless driving, a legal expert told Fox News Digital. Former U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani explained the actress would only receive misdemeanor charges since she didn't cause any bodily injuries to anyone involved in the crashes.
Alec Baldwin slammed online for supporting Anne Heche in wake of fiery crash: 'She put lives in danger!'
Alec Baldwin faced criticism on social media for sharing a video supporting Anne Heche following the "horrific" car crash in which she was involved on Friday in the Los Angeles area, a crash which caused a fiery blaze and destroyed a home. "Hey, I just want to send out my...
Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash
Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
Anne Heche Will Be Charged With Hit & Run, If She Was Intoxicated At Time Of Fiery Crash
Anne Heche will be charged with a misdemeanor if her blood results show that she was intoxicated following an investigation into the scary car crash on Friday, August 5. An LAPD officer told HollywoodLife that an investigation into the driver and crash was still underway. “Today we got an update that there is an ongoing investigation pending a blood result. If it shows that the driver was intoxicated, they will be charged with a misdemeanor hit and run. The case will be presented to the city district attorney’s office,” the LAPD officer said. Though the LAPD official could not confirm this to be Anne Heche, HollywoodLife.com has independently confirmed that the driver, in this case, is in fact, Anne.
Anne Heche taken to hospital in Los Angeles with ‘serious burns’ after car crash sparks home fire
Actor Anne Heche has been involved in a car crash in Los Angeles.The incident took place earlier today (5 August) in the Mar Vista area. TMZ reports that Heche crashed into a home in a blue Mini Cooper, igniting a fire, and was “severely” burned.She was taken by stretcher to a nearby ambulance and is apparently currently in hospital, intubated, but “expected to live”, writes TMZ.The incident is reported to have happened just after noon, local time. Witnesses told TMZ that Heche’s car crashed into the garage of an apartment complex, adding that the residents attempted to free her from...
